Dr Fidge joins state election contest

Wangaratta GP Dr Julian Fidge will contest the Victorian state election as the Libertarian Party candidate in the seat of Ovens Valley. The former Rural City of Wangaratta councillor confirmed his candidacy this week, having contested the 2022 state election in the same seat and same party - known then as Liberal Democrats - where he won almost 7.5 per cent of the primary vote. Dr Fidge said he had thrown his hat back in the ring because "regional communities deserve a stronger voice and the freedom to shape their own future". He said his party’s commitment to individual liberty and property rights provides the foundation for his campaign. "I will oppose tax increases and restrictions on liberty, and advocate for government that respect people's choices," Dr Fidge said. "I want to bring that practical, questioning approach to public office: listening to local people, scrutinising government decisions and keeping the community’s needs at the centre. "My purpose is to stand up for regional communities, accessible healthcare and accountable government, so that the people who live and work in Ovens Valley have a meaningful say in their future." The Army veteran, whose deployment included being a medical officer in East Timor, and humanitarian work during the Rwandan refugee emergency, is also a cattle farmer and captain of the Laceby West CFA brigade. He said his connection to Wangaratta and the North East is built on caring for people and working alongside them. Dr Fidge established his Docker Street General Medical Centre in 2009 and a purpose-built practice in South Wangaratta in 2016. "My work in bulk-billing general practice, caring for veterans and emergency workers, and supporting people through drug and alcohol rehabilitation has brought me into contact with many different lives and circumstances," he said. Dr Fidge joins Nationals' incumbent Tim McCurdy, Independent Steve Manning, One Nation's James Rouel, Greens' Ben Gilbert, and Victorian Socialists' Bronwyn Murphy as confirmed candidates to contest Ovens Valley. More candidates, including for the Labor Party, are expected to come forward when nominations open next week.