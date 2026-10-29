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Dr Fidge joins state election contest

<p>BACK IN THE CONTEST: Wangaratta GP Dr Julian Fidge will contest the seat of Ovens Valley as the Libertarian Party candidate.</p>\\n
<p>BACK IN THE CONTEST: Wangaratta GP Dr Julian Fidge will contest the seat of Ovens Valley as the Libertarian Party candidate.</p>\\n

BACK IN THE CONTEST: Wangaratta GP Dr Julian Fidge will contest the seat of Ovens Valley as the Libertarian Party candidate.

Wangaratta GP is Libertarian Party candidate for Ovens Valley
October 29, 2026 • 03:00

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