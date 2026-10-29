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Record fair ready to spin in Wangaratta

<p>GET TO DIGGING: The Kickass Record Fair, presented by Ben Nyman from the No.49 Record Bar, is set to offer thousands of records, cassettes and CDs for analogue music enthusiasts to hunt through at the Wangaratta Club on Saturday. PHOTOS: Richard Iskov, Little Brother Media </p>\\n
<p>GET TO DIGGING: The Kickass Record Fair, presented by Ben Nyman from the No.49 Record Bar, is set to offer thousands of records, cassettes and CDs for analogue music enthusiasts to hunt through at the Wangaratta Club on Saturday. PHOTOS: Richard Iskov, Little Brother Media </p>\\n

GET TO DIGGING: The Kickass Record Fair, presented by Ben Nyman from the No.49 Record Bar, is set to offer thousands of records, cassettes and CDs for analogue music enthusiasts to hunt through at the Wangaratta Club on Saturday. PHOTOS: Richard Iskov, Little Brother Media

Enthusiasts are in for a treat with record fair offering everything from rare pressings to old favourites
Jordan Duursma
October 29, 2026 • 12:26
Updated, October 29, 2026 • 12:26

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