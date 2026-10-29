Record fair ready to spin in Wangaratta

Music lovers will have thousands of records, cassettes and CDs to dig through when the Kickass Record Fair returns to Wangaratta on Saturday 31 October. Presented by No.49 Record Bar, the free event will run from 10am to 4pm at the Wangaratta Club, alongside the 36th Wangaratta Festival of Jazz & Blues. Organiser Ben Nyman said this would be the fourth fair, with the event usually attracting more than 500 people through the doors. He said 10 sellers would offer a mix of new releases across different genres, second-hand music and rare pressings, a true celebration of all things analogue music. DJ Stu and DJ Doug will spin vinyl throughout the day, with soul and disco among the sounds visitors can expect to hear in the soundtrack. Ben said interest in collecting was growing, with the tactile experience, artwork and sense of ownership contributing to the appeal of physical music. “Physical media has made a come back, it’s not a trend,” he said. “It’s the tactileness of it, the artwork, the ownership and the collectable side of it.” The fair would cater for both long-time collectors and people looking to start a collection, while offering a chance to connect over shared musical interests. “There’s so many niches within the niche of collecting,” Ben said. “People will go real hard into their one band or one niche or genre, this is a chance to connect with people who share that interest.” For those digging through records in search of something unfamiliar, his advice was simple. “Take a chance on a good cover," Ben said. As a self described purveyor of records, Ben said the label, musicians and information on a record sleeve could provide clues to the music inside and help collectors decide whether to try something different. “We have everyone from 80-year-olds who haven't stopped collecting since they're 18 to new collectors who are hoping to get into the scene come through the doors," he said. Whether you're a seasoned collector or just curious, the Kickass Record Fair is a must-visit event this weekend. * What's On In Brief * Hear the The Sweet Betrayals live at the Railyard Beechworth live music act 'The Sweet Betrayals' will bring the sounds of 1960s and 1970s soul, funk and rhythm and blues to the Railyard Garden Bar on Saturday 31 October, from 7pm. Tickets cost $15 and are available at www.railyardwangaratta.com. * Textile talent on full show Celebrate Wangaratta’s rich textile tradition at the annual Strictly Quilts exhibition open daily between 10am and 4pm from Friday 30 October to Monday 2 November at the Uniting Church Hall in Rowan Street. Showcasing intricate handcrafted quilts from local groups, including Saturday Quilters, Dorcas Quilters, and Centre Quilters Circle, the event features work by guest speakers Carol Sonogan and Heather Sloan. Visitors can enjoy Devonshire teas, browse the charity craft stall, buy handmade items, and enter raffles, entry is $5. * Woody weed control workshop Learn how to identify and manage invasive woody weeds escaping into local ecosystems at a free community workshop hosted by the Rural City of Wangaratta and the North East Catchment Management Authority on Friday 30 October 30 from 12:30pm – 4:00pm at the Mullinmur Wetlands (Philipson Street, Wangaratta). Join in a free BBQ lunch followed by a guided walk-and-talk with the Bangerang Ngalan Bitja Ranger Team, who will demonstrate practical control methods and tools used to manage Australia's worst invasive weeds. Head to Humanitix to register. * Discover woodworking this weekend As part of the Victorian Seniors Festival, locals are invited to pick up a new craft or check out a fantastic local facility with the "Woodwork as a Hobby" workshop at the Wangaratta Woodworkers on Evans St on Saturday 31 October from 9am to 12pm. For more information, contact 0412250674 or ljspider@optusnet.com.au. *