Wangaratta Art Gallery warmly welcomes the addition of Ali Noble’s rhyming ‘Nothing is certain, said The Curtain’ exhibition, opening in the third weekend of June.

While working on her art, Ali balances her career and being a mum at the same time which is reflected in her furniture installation.

The curtains and unusually shaped, colourful furniture represent the feminine flow of motherhood and breaking conventional guidelines against the backdrop of the harsh lines and sharp corners of modern architecture.

Ali presents her installation as a tribute to the work of Lilly Reich, co-designer of the Vila Tugendhat in Brno, Czech Republic 1929 which explores the ideas of subtly challenging the rigidity of a more contemporary building design and creating change.

“I became interested in her work and was intrigued as to why [Lilly] was so invisible during the whole process,” Ali said.

“The installation is a tribute to her work and more broadly, all women and invisible labour particularly in sewing.

“So, I saw her furniture and was inspired by that.”

While the exhibit installation is Ali’s design and display, she did not complete it alone.

“I got a scholarship at the University of Sydney which helped me collaborate with an architect, a woodworker and an upholsterer to create the pieces I made,” Ali said.

“The shapes you see are all my design, but I worked with a group of people to help make them so it’s really a group project.”

Ali will be having a show at Maitland Regional Art Gallery of another installation in 2027 as well as writing a show with some artists in a small commercial gallery next year.

“[Becoming an artist] is not necessarily a decision you make but something you have to do,” she said.

“I think it’s better for artists to follow their vision and see where it lands.”

Being the first time ‘Nothing is certain, said The Curtain’ has been exhibited outside of Ali’s Master of Fine Art exhibition in 2023 at the University of Sydney, she is very excited to share it with a regional town, especially since the Gallery specialises in textiles.

“I think the Wangaratta Art Gallery is doing a great job and I’m really happy to be included in that vision,” Ali said.

Director of the Wangaratta Art Gallery, Rachel Arndt, answered a few questions.

When did the exhibition coming to Wangaratta get organised?

“The exhibition was proposed as part of our call out for exhibition proposals in late 2024 and accepted in early 2025.

“We have been working on the development of the exhibition since then.”

Has the Wangaratta Art Gallery seen something like this before?

“We have presented a lot of textile work including textile sculpture and installation and are committed to the presentation of innovative contemporary textile work.

“That said, Ali Noble’s work is unique and interesting as it combines different use of materials and techniques exploring textiles as a material but also conceptually.”

Did you personally work with Ali Noble to set up the installation?

“We work closely with the artist in the lead up to the exhibition and arrange all aspects of its presentation including the exhibition design and layout, the labels and didactics, marketing material.

“The installation of the exhibition is done by our professional team.”

What kind of art gets featured?

“We present national, state and regionally significant exhibitions, events, workshops and artist-led projects.

“Across three exhibition spaces, the program showcases the work of regional artists alongside work by national and internationally renowned artists and national touring exhibitions from across Australia.”

Would you encourage others to submit their artwork?

“We do a call out for proposals in our Gallery 2 program in October each year and would love to hear from as many artists as possible.”

So, to experience ‘Nothing is certain, said The Curtain’, check out Wangaratta Art Gallery, 56 Ovens Street from 20 June – 16 August 2026.

Please slide into some shoe covers, provided, as you walk through and enjoy the installation.

The official exhibition opening night is Friday 26 June 5:30pm where Ali herself will be in attendance.