A new space sharing the stories of Merriwa Park will begin construction next week, with salvaged red gum timber set to return to the park as a permanent community feature.

The Merriwa Park Story Space will create a place for people to pause, read and connect with local memories, using timber from trees removed from the park in 2024.

Planning for the project has drawn on community input over several years, including earlier consultation on how the timber could be reused.

The design keeps the material within the park and reflects its existing character.

Works will take place at the new site location within Merriwa Park and are expected to be completed within 10 days.

The construction area will be temporarily fenced, with minimal disruption to park visitors anticipated.

Additional path improvements, including granitic surfacing, will also be delivered as part of stage two of the works.

The Story Space will include timber storyboards featuring selected local stories, along with seating to encourage people to spend time in the space.

The installation is intended to offer a simple and accessible way to engage with the park’s history and community experiences.

The stories are currently being finalised, with installation to follow once construction of the structures is complete.

Grit and Resilience Program coordinator Bek Nash-Webster said the project reflects long-term community involvement.

“This project has been shaped by community input over several years and brings those ideas into a permanent space within Merriwa Park,” she said.

“It provides a place where local stories can be shared and recognised in a way that is connected to the park.”

The project is being delivered through the Rural City of Wangaratta’s Grit and Resilience Program, a community-led initiative focused on strengthening social connection and inclusion.

It is funded by the Victorian government through the Social Inclusion Action Group, established following the Royal Commission into Victoria’s Mental Health System.

Construction was expected to begin on Monday 22 June.