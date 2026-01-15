For the first time in almost a year, Wangaratta Rovers have been defeated.

The Hawks fell at their home ground on Saturday to visiting Myrtleford, 12.9 (81) to the Saints 14.11 (95).

In many ways, the tone of the match was set in the opening quarter, when Myrtleford kicked six goals to one to lead by 30 points at the first break.

The Rovers looks outplaced defensively, and the Saints capitalised to heave the pressure on the home side.

Wangaratta Rovers settled in the second quarter, thanks to some big goals from Will Christie, bringing the margin back to 19 at half-time.

The tide continued to turn in the Rovers favour after the break, as the Hawks worked their way back to within seven points at three quarter time.

A run of three goals to the Saints through the middle of the quarter was enough to ice the game, despite late flourishes and goals from Dylan Wilson and Noah Scholte.

Big Ed Dayman continued his purple patch of stellar form, taking out best on ground honours, while Joel Smith, Charles Ledger, and Harry McMonigle impressed.

Rovers football operations manager Mario Antonello said it was a timely reminder of just how close the competition is.

“We probably had a really slow start, which cost us in the end,” he said.

“We let them get out to about 30 points at one stage before we kicked into gear.

“We were always playing catch-up, and maybe on a dry day we would’ve got them, but they just maintained a pretty good attack at the footy all through the game and ultimately outplayed us and deserved it.

“We didn’t have Xavier Allison down there - he had the week off, he was a little tight – Kieren Parnell didn’t play, so we had a fair bit of leadership missing.

“Those two are very influential in our match-ups and organising the defensive structure, so they were out.

“Jace McQuade was a little ginger from the week before, so we just had a couple of guys who weren’t 100 per cent who took the field, and when you miss two others, it hurts you.

“It’s probably no different to Myrtleford, they would’ve had guys out, guys sore – we just weren’t as good as them, it’s pretty plain and simple.

“We know our best footy will beat anyone, but if you don’t bring it, the Ovens and Murray is a pretty close competition this year and I wouldn’t say there’s too much between first and fourth – if you’re slightly off, you’ll lose a game.”

Elsewhere, Wangaratta managed a two-point win over Wodonga at Martin Park, 9.14 (68) to 9.12 (66).

The first half was an extremely even affair, with the teams unable to be split at the main break, with 5.4 (34) apiece.

The Magpies surged into the second half, dominating play early without having the impact on the scoreboard they would have liked.

Jackson Clarke kicked the Magpies’ first of the third term after 15 minutes of play, before Chris Knowles and Brad Melville joined in to push the margin to 20 points before Wodonga’s Hudson Garoni and Matt Wilson brought it back to just eight points by three quarter time.

The final quarter was rife with inaccuracies in front of goal from both teams.

Wodonga peppered the sticks to come within a kick, before a trio of Wangaratta behinds put the margin out to eight points.

As time ticked down, Wodonga’s Jett Cassidy kicked a goal, with the siren winning out for the black and white.

Big man Chris Knowles was best on ground for the Magpies, while Mathew Grossman and Fraser Ellis had great games.

The Magpies now sit even on points with the Rovers, setting the stage for an all-time great Wangaratta Derby this coming Sunday 28 June.