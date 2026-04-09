The team at M&M X-TREME have recently wrapped up another Sunshine Ride.

Managing director Mel Paul and her team spent 24 hours pedalling on an exercise bike and raised $1500 for the Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre.

Mel said it was an incredible day filled with sunshine, smiles and community spirit.

"A huge thank you to the M&M family and friends and our awesome partners, Anytime Fitness Wangaratta, for getting behind the ride and supporting such an important cause," Mel said.

This year, Mel opened up about her sister Karly's breast cancer diagnosis, making this ride particularly meaningful.

"Her strength, courage and determination inspire us every single day," Mel said.

"Watching her face this journey with such bravery reminds us all exactly why we ride."

Cancer has touched so many lives, and Mel said this ride is a reminder of the power of people coming together to support one another.

"Thank you to everyone who rode, donated, cheered and helped spread the sunshine," she said.

"Your kindness and generosity show just how special our Wangaratta community really is.

"We are so grateful."