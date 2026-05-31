If you don’t know, now you know – North Wangaratta are the real deal in 2026.

The Hawks' senior footballers stunned reigning Ovens and King premiers Bright at Pioneer Park on Saturday with a remarkable second half comeback, eventually running out winners by just four points, 11.8 (74) to 11.4 (70).

It looked to be a blowout early, as Bright simply dominated the contest and flow of the match through the first half.

By half-time, eight goals had been kicked – the Hawks had only the one.

“We just didn’t turn up, they jumped us, we were just second to the ball,” North Wangaratta coach Corey Smith said.

“There was a bit of a rev-up, a bit of a chat at half-time, I just said to the boys 'good sides don’t go away'.

“The deficit got out to 45 points just before half-time, but we got that goal and got that little bit of momentum.

“We won those last five minutes before half-time, we went in with a bit of momentum and started pinning the ears back and kicking a couple.

“We weren’t second to the ball, and I think Bright started backing off a bit.”

The Hawks slammed on five goals to three through the third term, and only conceded the one goal in the final term, while allowing momentum to carry them through to victory.

Kyle McQuade was imperious, marking everything which came near him, while Tyler Schulze moved the ball well, and Smith himself finished with four goals.

For the Mountain Men, Sam Dalbosco and Riley Bacon were among the best on ground, while Bernie Ruaro finished with four goals.

The win now sees a three-way tie at the top of the O&K senior ladder, with North Wangaratta, Whorouly, and Bright even with 7-2 records, with both of the Mountain Men’s losses coming from the Hawks.

Elsewhere, Whorouly exacted revenge for their round four loss to Moyhu with an emphatic 56-point win over the Hoppers.

A seven goal to one opening term laid the groundwork for the win, as the Lions ran out victors 14.9 (93) to 5.7 (37).

While conditions made the footy slippery, the Lions were able to maintain their lead through strong defensive structure and physicality at the contest.

Ruckman Ed Bramich was best on ground for the Lions, while Michael Newton and Daniel Boyle combined for 10 goals.

For the Hoppers, Nathan Gamble, Jared Lea, and Matt Thrum fought hard all day.

In other matches, Milawa prevailed in a close contest with King Valley, 10.12 (72) to the Roos’ 7.14 (56).

After an even opening term, the Demons pulled away in the second, kicking four goals straight to lead by 29 points at the half.

However, the Roos refused to lay down, generating nine scoring shots to three to cut the margin to just eight points at three quarter time.

With the game well and truly in the balance, it was Milawa who would stand up, kicking three of the last five goals to bank the points.

Milawa’s Xavier Ham and Simon Pane kicked five goals between them, while Thomas Wright and Daniel Young were among the best for the Roos.

Rounding out the weekend’s matches, Greta thumped Tarrawingee 18.20 (128) to 2.8 (20), while Bonnie Doon hammered Benalla All Blacks 17.15 (117) to 2.1 (13).

The O&K will now head into the leaguewide midseason bye, with competition resuming on 13 June with round 11.