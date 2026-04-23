Wangaratta and district residents have several opportunities to attend ANZAC Day services and give thanks to those who have served the nation.

The annual pre-ANZAC Day service at Greta Public Cemetery kicks off commemorations today, Friday, 24 April, from 10am.

Hosted by the Greta Cemetery Trust, Greta-Hansonville Hall, and Greta Valley Primary School, the event includes a flag-raising ceremony and laying of wreaths and flowers, as well as students from the primary school placing flags and poppies on local veterans' graves.

On Saturday, there will be the traditional dawn service at the Wangaratta Cenotaph (on the corner of Ovens and Docker Streets) commencing at 6am, with those attending asked to start assembling from 5.45am.

A gunfire breakfast will be provided to veterans and their families at the RSL from 6.30am.

A dawn service will also be held at the Eldorado Community Hall and Cenotaph from 6am.

At Cheshunt Hall, King Valley Community Memorial Hall will conduct a dawn service with Cheshunt Hall from 6.30am.

A day service will be held at the Everton Cenotaph from 9am, and Moyhu Lions Park will be the venue for an 11am service.

Wangaratta's day service will again be held at the cenotaph from 11am, following a march for which participants are asked to assemble on the footpath outside the King George V Gardens in Templeton Street from 10am, before they are called into their positions at 10.20am and step off at 10.40am.

At the conclusion of the service, participants will march back to the RSL where they will be dismissed, and a lunch will be provided for veterans, partners and carers by the RSL women's auxiliary.

Templeton Street will be closed between Ovens Street and Baker Street from 9.30am to 11am, and from 12 noon until marchers disperse, and other road closures will be in place before and after the march.

The new museum at the Wangaratta RSL Sub-Branch Annexe in Templeton Street will be open from 12 noon to 5pm.

Just outside the Rural City of Wangaratta, an 11am service will be held at Thoona Community Hall.

This year is the 82nd anniversary of the D Day Landings, which were the beginning of the end to World War 2, some 11 months later in Europe and in August, 1945 in the Pacific.

ANZAC Day 2026 is the 111th anniversary of the ANZAC landings at Gallipoli, after which this day of commemoration is named.

This year also marks the 125th anniversary of the establishment of the Australian Army and Navy.

Local ANZAC Day services to be held on Saturday, 25 April:

6am, dawn service at Wangaratta Cenotaph (start assembling at 5.45am);

6am, dawn service at Eldorado Community Hall and Cenotaph;

6.30am, dawn service at Cheshunt Hall, conducted by King Valley Community Memorial Hall with Cheshunt Hall;

9am, day service at Everton Cenotaph;

11am, day service at Wangaratta Cenotaph, following march;

11am, day service at Moyhu Lions Park;

11am, day service at Thoona Community Hall hosted by Thoona CWA.