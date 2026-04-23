A second person has died in hospital following a collision near Rutherglen last month.

A Victoria Police spokesperson said an 83-year-old South Melbourne man was the driver of a silver Mercedes which collided with a truck at the intersection of the Murray Valley Highway and Federation Way about 12:40pm on Monday, 23 March.

The man was transported to hospital with critical injuries where he passed away on 6 April.

His passenger, an 84-year-old South Melbourne woman, was taken to hospital with critical injuries where she died on 30 March.

The driver of the truck, a 63-year-old Howlong man, was not injured.

Police continue to investigate the incident and urged anyone who witnessed the collision, with dashcam/CCTV footage or information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or anonymously at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au