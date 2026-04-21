Community group, Voices for Ovens Valley, has officially opened its Expression of Interest process to identify an Independent candidate to stand at the 2026 Victorian State Election.

People from across Moira, Wangaratta and Alpine shires are invited to apply to be a "community" Independent candidate seeking to represent the region.

Voices for Ovens Valley encourages people who live in the Ovens Valley electoral district and value listening to the community and acting with integrity to apply.

The group was recently established to strengthen local democracy and support a community-led approach to political representation in the Ovens Valley.

The next Victorian state election is scheduled for November 2026.

Spokesperson for the group, Mick Grogan, said it is looking to find a candidate who is committed to, and cares about the region.

“We want someone who is going to stand up for this community on the issues that matter," Mr Grogan said.

"Hundreds of street conversations and community survey responses tell us that cost of living, health, roads and transport are key issues for people.

"This community has been missing out for too long and deserves better.

"Many people are telling us they feel let down by a party-political system that simply isn’t delivering for our region.

“Strong community candidates can come from many different backgrounds, and we’d encourage anyone who cares deeply about this region and its future to consider putting themselves forward.”

Interested potential candidates are invited to begin the process by contacting Voices for Ovens Valley via email.

They will then receive further information about the applicant process, including a full information pack and application form.

The process will include applicant interviews, a community forum to meet shortlisted candidates and a final candidate endorsement by the Voices for Ovens Valley committee.

Expressions of Interest opened on Tuesday, 21 April and close on Monday, 11 May.

A community forum is scheduled for the second half of June with final endorsement to follow.

Applicants or community members seeking more information can contact team@voicesforovensvalley.org.

Further information is also available at the Voices for Ovens Valley website, www.voicesforovensvalley.org.