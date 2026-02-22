A Wangaratta business will pay $170,800 to carry out better safety measures following an incident in 2023 when a worker had his arm caught in a rotating roller.

WorkSafe reports that in June 2023, two Alpine MDF workers were directed to clean a machine used to paint ready-made medium density fireboard (MDF), which featured two applicator rollers positioned in a way that created a danger area when in operation.

The danger area was covered by a hinged guard fitted with an interlock to stop the rollers when it was opened, however, WorkSafe alleges that management had been advised the system was not working.

"As an interim measure, a safety lanyard and padlock were placed on the closed guard to prevent access until a new interlock was installed," a WorkSafe spokesperson said.

"Cleaning was only to be performed under supervision by an electrician once power was isolated from the plant.

"On the day of the incident, the two workers were provided the key to the padlock and left unsupervised to clean the machine, which was not powered down.

"One of the workers was holding a rag that became caught, pulling his arm into the rotating rollers up to his elbow.

"The tissue above his elbow was damaged to the extent it required skin grafts."

WorkSafe alleges it was reasonably practicable for Alpine MDF to provide or maintain a system of work for how to clean the machine when the interlock was not working – including isolating the plant from power before accessing the rollers.

"It was also necessary for the company to provide supervision, information, instruction and training to workers on the interim measure," a WorkSafe spokesperson said.

At the Wangaratta Magistrates' Court this month Worksafe said Alpine MDF Industries Pty Ltd had entered into an enforceable undertaking while facing three charges of failing to provide or maintain a safe workplace.

WorkSafe may reinstate the charges if the undertaking is contravened or withdrawn.

The estimated $170,800 undertaking requires Alpine MDF to:

* Develop a platform for accredited online training across safety, compliance and competency development.

* Establish a safety committee with budget to identify and prioritise site hazards and develop and implement practical solutions.

* Design and implement a digital safety program tailored to the site’s environment to formalise and enhance the current paper-based process.

* Fund the development of enhanced safety and leadership training modules for students and apprentices in the timber industry.

WorkSafe chief health and safety officer Sam Jenkin reminded duty holders of their obligation to ensure machinery and the systems of work for operating it were safe.

"Unfortunately when faulty machinery including those without working safeguards are used, it's a case of when, not if, a serious or life-changing incident will occur," Mr Jenkin said.

"It is encouraging to see this company committing to delivering upgrades and resources to help improve safety at both their workplace and others across the wider timber industry."