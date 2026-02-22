An annual showcase of outstanding original artworks produced by young people of the Murray region has opened at the Murray Art Museum Albury (MAMA).

RAW26 features eleven artists aged 16 to 21, with each highlighting the unique perspectives and experiences of local young people.

RAW26 explores the experience of being (a young) human.

Themes of self-identity, cultural connectedness, mental health, community, environment and belonging are presented through a range of mediums including painting, drawing, ceramics, photography, printmaking, textiles and digital media.

An important aspect of the opportunity for participating young artists is a series of professional development tutorials lead by MAMA curatorial staff that cover aspects of concept development, artwork preparation, and exhibition installation as well as feedback for future projects and planning of the opening celebration.

From this the artists involved take a leading role in the development of their exhibition.

This year's featured artists are Alannah Barnes, Aoife Gordos, Asha Michael, Aurelia Altringer, Claudia Browne, Jericho Ellao, Lilly Anderson, Natasha Beckett, Noah Phillips-Trabant, Paddy Mayhew and Tuscany Taylor.

RAW26 can be seen in the Brindley Family Galleries at MAMA until 29 March.