Shepparton Arts Festival has launched its 2026 program, marking 30 years of creativity, community and connection in the Goulburn Valley.

The launch brought together artists, partners, community leaders and long-time supporters to celebrate one of regional Australia’s longest running arts festivals and to preview a bold 10-day program running 20 to 29 March.

In a year when arts organisations across the country continue to face mounting pressures, the festival’s 30th anniversary stands as a rare milestone.

Executive producer Gareth Hart described the moment as “a testament to the endurance of this community and its belief that gathering around art still matters”.

To celebrate the milestone, every copy of the 2026 program guide is accompanied by a limited edition commemorative poster (by festival design partner rome.studio), featuring an artwork from every year of the festival’s history.

The 2026 program places social connection at its heart, from large scale outdoor gatherings to intimate shared experiences, inviting audiences to meet, listen, taste, reflect and celebrate together.

Headline events include the return of the beloved Literary Lunch, featuring award winning journalist and gender equity advocate Tracey Spicer AM.

First Nations voices take centre stage in If We Can’t See It, We Can’t Be It, presented by Bricky B, alongside screenings from Birrarangga Film Festival.

Food, music and multicultural pride converge at Beats, Eats and Meets, the festival’s closing celebration curated with Shepparton Culture Kitchens.

A major new initiative for 2026 is the Festival Hub at 65 Fryers Street, where a vacant shopfront has been reimagined into a pop-up gallery, tea house, performance space and bar which will operate every day and night of the festival.

Where possible, the festival has offered significantly discounted, or free tickets - an initiative designed to support more community to experience more art in 2026 - with the full program and tickets available at sheppartonfestival.org.au.