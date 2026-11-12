Art, light and culture come together for Diwali

Wangaratta Art Gallery will host a special Diwali celebration on the afternoon of Saturday 14 November, including a Hindi-language tour and a diya-making workshop taking place. Diwali is a major spiritual festival observed across many faiths such as Hinduism, Jainism, and Sikhism, marking the symbolic triumph of light over darkness. The event is part of ongoing programming for Tannic Bonds which explores cultural, familial, and environmental ties through tannins – organic compounds found in leaves, roots, bark, fruits, and seeds. Many artists featured in Tannic Bonds are of South Asian descent, with their artworks examining the nuances of their heritage. The gallery’s Diwali celebration, facilitated by guest cultural advisor Dr Anindita Banerjee, will further contextualise the exhibition within these rich histories and customs. The event is ideal for Hindi-speaking visitors, elders, first-generation migrants, families, and anyone desiring a more accessible way into the exhibition. The event will begin with Tannic Bonds translator Jasmeet Sahi leading a free Hindi-language tour of the exhibition from 1pm, with time for relaxed conversation and questions. Jasmeet Sahi worked closely with Tannic Bonds curators Dr Meg Fizell and Olivia Welch to develop the Hindi labels for the featured artworks, enhancing the linguistic accessibility of the exhibition. Following the Hindi-language tour, a complimentary South-Asian-inspired afternoon tea, including chai, sweets, and light refreshments, will be served at 2pm, and Indian-Australian artist Minaal Lawn will conduct a diya-making workshop from 2.15pm. Diyas are traditional oil lamps lit during Diwali, signifying hope, wisdom, and connection. After the workshop, visitors are encouraged to experiment with self-guided diya decorating at the Creation Station, which will remain open to the public alongside the exhibition until Sunday 29 November. Learn more and book workshop tickets at www.wangarattaartgallery.com.au. * What's On In Brief * Wangaratta Farmers Market This month's Wangaratta Farmers Market will be held on Saturday 14 November in the grounds of the Holy Trinity Cathedral from 8am to 12pm. There will be a diverse range of stallholders showcasing locally grown and made produce including fresh fruit and vegetables, homemade goods, crafts and more. * St Bernard's art show and more St Bernard's Primary School's 2026 Art and Photography Show will feature an incredible 300 works on display from Friday 13 November to Sunday 15 November. Saturday will also feature a Makers Market from 10am to 2pm showcasing a wonderful range of locally handmade creations and unique treasures. The art show will come to a close on Sunday with a traditional Devonshire tea served from 10am to 2pm when visitors are invited to relax, enjoy freshly baked scones with jam and cream, and spend some time soaking up the creative atmosphere. * Happy Dog Walk on Sunday Wangaratta Kennel & Obedience Dog Club will hold its monthly Happy Dogs Walk on Sunday 15 November from 9.30am, from the kennel club (at the showgrounds), with coffee to follow as available. The club invites all dog owners and their dogs to enjoy a leisurely three to four kilometre walk through parklands and along gentle pathways and footpaths, for no more than one hour duration. For more information, phone Ron on 0417 644 877 or Kevin on 0418 221 260. *