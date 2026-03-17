WROL (Without Rule of Law) from Wangaratta Players Theatre Company (WPTC) open opened last Friday, 13 March at the Stage Door Theatre in Evans Street to a rousing reception.

The drama, about a group of teens out to solve a well-known local urban legend who find themselves in another mystery that contemplates a potential end to civilisation as they know it raises interesting themes for young and old; whether to accept the "rule of law" or speak out, even rebel against the status quo.

It certainly highlighted the dangers of meekly accepting the status quo without explanation, whether that is at government level, in school, or even the family.

It was not all drama though, with plenty of comedy scattered through the show to help relieve the tension.

While the play is presented from the young persons' perspective, it raises just as many questions for adults and those in charge which was evident by the lively conversations taking place post-show among the audience.

This is what real theatre is all about so congratulations to all involved for choosing such a play for the opening of the 2026 local theatre season.

The provocative script was mixed in with outstanding performances from the young cast which was all played out on an atmospheric set with sound and lighting to match which had the audience mesmerised from the opening.

The thoughts from the audience afterwards says it all.

"Such an awesome show that really shouldn’t be missed. I was blown away with the superb set and phenomenal performances. Seriously don’t miss out!” - Nicky,

"The actors blew me away. I didn't expect teenagers to present such a moving storyline. It was deeply heartfelt with absolutely perfect comedic timing. If you don't come to see this because you think its a "kids play" you are definitely missing out. This is an adult-level play with outstanding youth actors." - Heather

"This talented cast brings to life a relevant and forward-thinking story and their chemistry on stage is beautiful and so professional for such young actors. Not to mention the set, costumes, props and special effects are next level amazing. I highly recommend seeing this show - young adults and older can certainly relate to the characters and the content and what a wonderful way to support our local theatre company and the future of theatre portrayed by these young and very talented actors." - Lexi

"It's the first play I've got to see completely blind since joining the Wangaratta Players and it was incredible. I laughed, I cried, and I was in awe of the set, the characterisation, and the heart expressed through the story. The show delves into topics of belonging, safety, and autonomy through a group of girl guides turned doomsday preppers who might be at the crux of solving a decades old local mystery. Don't be fooled by the age of the actors; they are phenomenal and are at the calibre of many of the adult actors I know." - Aleeta.

"WROL highlighted the impressive talent, confidence and commitment of its young performers, whose work was as strong as you would see on any stage. Supported by an outstanding and functional set design, with costumes that helped define the characters, the production delivered a compelling storyline that challenged both the young and older audiences while exploring themes of friendship, rebellion and the quest for justice. You must experience the remarkable talent of the next generation of performers." - Julie.

"WROL was phenomenal. A show that can’t be missed. I was fully immersed from start to finish which managed to make me laugh and cry. So much talent amongst cast and crew and everyone involved should feel incredibly proud." - Beth.

"Come see WROL - you’ll be blown away by this incredibly talented group of young actors. It’s an amazing showcase of our youth in Wangaratta." - Felicity.

"The talent from kids this young is fantastic, the passion, emotion and love that they bring to theatre makes this show a must a see." - Charley.

WROL (Without Rule of Law) continues on Friday (7pm), Saturday (7pm) and Sunday (2pm) over the next two weekends.

Tickets are available via Humanitix or scan the QRcode, wherever you see the posters.