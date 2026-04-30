A Wangaratta man has been banned from the rural city after he was caught allegedly trafficking 16g of methylamphetamine just days after being charged with a violent assault.

The man appeared at Wangaratta Magistrates’ Court from custody on Monday in a bail application hearing, after being charged with drug trafficking on Saturday.

The court heard in the early hours of 25 April, police on patrol observed the man leave a property on Higgins Street on a bicycle without a helmet.

He was stopped on Greta Road, where officers said he looked nervous and jittery in their presence.

After searching his jacket, police allegedly uncovered 16 grams of methylamphetamine in three ziplock bags, of an estimated street value of $25,000.

When placed under arrest, he allegedly attempted to run away before police were able to restrain him to the ground.

The man was already on bail for allegedly assaulting two victims near a Higgins Street address just three days earlier, the court heard.

It’s alleged the man and a co-accused entered an argument with one of the victims before chasing them to the back of the property.

The accused allegedly stomped on the victim after they tripped and fell.

Senior Constable Daniel Lumby of Wangaratta police said he believed the accused was a significant risk to the local community and was concerned about his compliance with authority.

The court heard the man was known to have a significant drug addiction.

Defence counsel Geoff Clancy said his client would be prepared to contest the trafficking charge, arguing the drugs may have been for personal use.

The man’s mother appeared in court to support her son and said she would house him at her Tumbarumba home if he would be released.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Heath Dosser said the chances of the accused complying with further bail conditions were “very low”.

Magistrate Ian Watkins granted the Wangaratta man’s release to his mother’s home, banning him from the rural city of Wangaratta and ordering him to see a doctor to get treatment for his drug addiction.

“It’s a major concern that while on a community corrections order he was charged with violent offending,” he said.

“It’s a drug that’s causing a huge amount of distress to the community, young people’s lives and his own life.

“He is a risk of re-offending, but that can be reduced to a level that’s acceptable… Wangaratta is where you offend.”

He will return to Wangaratta Magistrates’ Court on 27 July.