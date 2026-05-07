Jess Irwin is a busy medical student in her final year in Wangaratta, but still finds time to play first violin with the Wangaratta Symphony Orchestra.

At the forthcoming concert at the Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre (WPACC), she will be performing as a soloist.

Like many young people in country areas, growing up in Woodend and wanting to play violin meant many challenges for Jess.

Finding violin teachers, having opportunities to play with others in groups and orchestras, and long trips with her family to other regional centres and Melbourne were all part of her pursuit of the violin.

It took much practice and some hard times to just keep playing, however her persistence resulted in her getting her AmusA (Associate in Music) when she lived in Kyneton.

Jess has played with many different orchestras, including the Melbourne Youth Orchestra, Bendigo Symphony Orchestra, and 'Corpus Medicum', which is a doctors’ orchestra made up of members of the medical profession, primarily doctors.

Jess moved to Wangaratta last year and was looking for a venue to teach violin.

Contacting Aaron Wardle at the Baptist Church as a possible venue led her to discover the Wangaratta Symphony Orchestra where she now rehearses each week.

“I’m excited about being the soloist at our next concert as I love the range of music the orchestra plays – film, classics, jazz, etc at a high level," Jess said.

"It is challenging and interesting."

If you have ever thought of playing a musical instrument, or have one in the cupboard that you haven’t played for along time, Jess encourages you to get it out and play it.

“It is never too late to learn or to take it up again," she said.

"Music is good for the soul and the brain.

"It is not about being good at playing, but simply about having a go.

"Music, like sport, gives you community involvement and friendships that are important.”

Jess will be playing at the upcoming Wangaratta Symphony Orchestra’s concert, ‘Echoes of the Wild’, at the WPACC on 14 June at 2.30pm.

Tickets are available to purchase online from wpacc.com.au/Whats-On/WSO-Echoes-of-the-Wild, or at the Box Office on the corner of Ford and Ovens St, Wangaratta.