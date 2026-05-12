The former Church of Christ building on the corner of Rowan Street and Baker Street is making way for a relocating Wangaratta dental practice.

Work began last week on demolition of the church, in readiness for construction of the new Goodison Dental practice.

Tony and Nicole Goodison purchased the building two years ago, deciding it would be the ideal location for their move from historic Osmotherlys building in Reid Street, where the practice has operated for 28 years.

"Our current location has become more and more unsuitable for a dental practice, especially for our patients accessing the stairs," Mr Goodison said.

"We thought this site would be suitable for a more accessible, architect-designed, purpose-built practice, so that we can continue to provide the best care in a better environment."

Looking to the future, the Goodisons are also paving the way for daughter Mia, 22, to return to Wangaratta from Melbourne and eventually take over the practice.

The new practice will feature seven surgeries - an increase from the current five - as well as a larger waiting room, laboratory, sterilisation area, and a larger area for the practice's 16 staff.

Fifteen on-site car parks will also be provided.

Mr Goodison said the development had created plenty of interest since fencing was erected around the prominent corner site.

Demolition of the former church is being carried out by R&R Quality Homes and Commercial Constructions (which will also build the new practice), and will continue over coming weeks, with soil testing to follow before the 12-month building process begins.

The site has been sitting idle for the past 15 years, and the original wooden section of the church, which was built in the 1920s, was found to be completely structurally unsound and beyond repair.

The front part of the church was opened and dedicated in 1958, according to a plaque on the building.

Mr Goodison said the new building would be part of the Wangaratta community for many years to come, and the architectural design aimed to ensure it fitted with its surrounds.