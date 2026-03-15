Book your tickets now for the Women’s Dance Party Fundraiser at the Gateway Hotel on Friday, 20 March, from 6.30pm to 10.30pm.

This event has sold out in previous years, and 2026 looks set to be no different so book your tickets now.

Guests are encouraged to dress in the spirit of the Roaring Twenties, whether that’s a full Great Gatsby ensemble or simply a feather headband and some sparkle.

The night includes party tracks spanning the decades, complimentary finger food, free event photography, and drinks at bar prices.

Comfortable shoes are a must; the dance floor will be calling.

Every dollar raised goes directly to the Wangaratta Big Brothers Big Sisters Program, supporting local young people through mentoring and community connection.

Local businesses have generously provided prizes for a silent auction including A Bowl of Porridge Boutique Accommodation, Move Pilates Studio, Wangaratta Performing Arts & Convention Centre, Warby Massage, and Prouds The Jewellers.

Event photography will be supplied by Marc Bongers from Northeast Photography with music from Jono Leahy from Tubbzmix Entertainment, and gorgeous photo back drop from Glitter and Dust Event Planning.

General admission is $75pp, concession/60 years and over $60.

The dance party is open to all individuals aged 18 and over who identify as female or non-binary.

Secure your tickets online now at events.humanitix.com/women-s-dance-party-fundraiser-2026.

To learn more about the Wangaratta Big Brothers Big Sisters Program or to enquire about becoming a mentor, contact Caz Sammon at caz.sammon@bbbsau.org.