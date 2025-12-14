The popular National Gallery of Victoria (NGV) Kids on Tour 2026 will visit the Wangaratta Art Gallery during the summer holidays.

The gallery is excited to be presenting another engaging program with art to make for every age, from drawing decorative cakes and creating wearable party hats, to playing fun party games.

This year the free workshops will feature art-making activities and games facilitated by local educators David Godkin and Glenis Rice.

Each workshop will engage, delight and inspire every child and parent that attends with a variety of themes and art making techniques.

Designed to ignite the imagination and encourage creativity, the NGV has collaborated with artists and designers to create a series of workshops for children and families, including Make a Party Hat, Take the Cake, and Party Games inspired by NGV exhibition Let’s Party! Fashion for Kids designed by Danielle Brustman.

What's New? is inspired by a suede purse shaped like a classic 1960s telephone - this activity invites children to have a conversation with an adult about how phones and everyday life have changed over the years.

Perfume in the 1700s uses your favourite imagery from nature, fantasy, street art, or pop culture, teens will be encouraged to imagine and express their personal style.

Nature and Us explores the natural world through engaging creative activities by contemporary artist, Olaf Breuning.

Bookings are essential (children under 8 must be accompanied by an adult, adults do not need to book) and sessions will be held on Thursday, 15 January and on Friday, 16 January from 10am to 12pm.

Numbers are strictly limited to three children per session, and due to the high demand, it's asked that you only book if you can attend the session.

If you are unable to attend, please cancel your booking through the booking system or notify the gallery on 5722 0865 or gallery@wangaratta.vic.gov.au as soon as possible, so that the place may be given to a child on the waiting list.