An exhibition of small-scale art quilts continues at the Bainz Gallery in the Wangaratta Library.

The quilts are part of a touring exhibition called Australia Wide Nine, showcasing the textile artwork of Ozquilt Network members from across Australia and overseas.

Members are encouraged to submit their entries, before a jury panel of acknowledged experts selects those which will feature in the exhibition.

There are 35 works on display, all in 40cm x 40cm format, which respond to different themes in a diverse range of styles and materials, including cotton and silk but also paper and cardboard.

Among them is a brightly coloured example called Tropicana by Linda Steele, which was inspired by the artist's close encounter with birds while visiting a sanctuary during feeding time.

Australia Wide Nine is an initiative of Ozquilt Network Inc, whose mission is to raise the profile of art quilt making in Australia, and it is on display throughout December.