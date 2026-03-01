When local Kate Lang first became a new mum, she wanted her son to always stay true to himself.

It was this sentiment that set off the exciting journey of her first book, 'Proud to Be Me', an uplifting tale about celebrating diversity in all its forms.

Now a mum to two sons, she is reaching the finishing line with the book to be published this week.

Kate said it was through motherhood and her experience as a primary school teacher that opened her eyes to the innate curiosity kids have about the world.

“I originally started writing a different story based on a child going to daycare, as my son was struggling with drop offs,” she said.

“I was also working in a primary school at the time - I was watching children notice differences in each other and started to think about writing about everyone's little or big differences and encouraging them to embrace them, rather than compare or judge.”

Reflecting on her own life, she said self-acceptance is something most adults struggle with, making the message all the more important to convey - especially to young and developing minds.

“I wanted to put it across in such a way that kids could relate and see that everyone is different,” she said.

'Proud to Be Me' has been two years' in the making, and Kate said she has enjoyed learning, growing and letting her creativity unleash.

She took part in a few masterclasses on writing a children's book, which she said helped her refine her skills down to "all the little details" like barcodes and page alignments.

“The whole process has been an eye-opening journey and I've loved every minute and all the people I've come across along the way,” she said.

“I've had colleagues help look over it for me, and sourced an illustrator online - she is from America and just straight away understood the vision and ran with it.

To commemorate the publication, Kate said she plans to have a book launch at King George Gardens on Saturday, 21 March.

"I am so excited to have the book out and ready for families to read," she said.

"I've had positive feedback from Allen & Unwin Publishers, Edgars Books & News, and my current school where I had the exciting opportunity to read it to my classroom and some staff the other day."

Copies of 'Proud to Be Me' will be available at Edgars Books & News this month.

For anyone who wants to keep up to date with Kate's book journey, follow her Instagram at kl_unwritten_pages.