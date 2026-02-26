An artist who captures the unique character and personality in flowers, with an emphasis on Australian natives, is holding an exhibition at the Art Gallery on Ovens.

Albury-based artist Andrea Travassaros said the exhibition called The Temperament of Petals grew from a single moment on her front balcony, noticing a Purple Heart while watering her pot plants.

"It's not an Australian native at all, but a bold South American beauty that seemed determined to steal the entire show," she said.

"Its colour was outrageous, its posture dramatic, and in that moment, it seemed to me it was behaving like a complete diva demanding centre stage.

"I painted it, of course - and that painting became the spark for this exhibition."

Andrea said from that day on she looked at plants as if they each carried their own temperament, their own quirks, their own quiet or flamboyant personalities.

She said Australian flowers in particular have a presence which is impossible to ignore: so interesting they can stop you in your tracks.

"They are tough, resilient, and astonishingly adaptive," she said.

"They thrive in harsh conditions, yet they offer forms and colours that are delicate, sculptural, surprising and deeply beautiful in their own right.

"Their character is not soft or ornamental—it is earned, weathered and wonderfully individual."

This exhibition brings together about 20 acrylic and mixed media works exploring those personalities: the stoic, the exuberant, the shy, the dramatic and the quietly determined.

Andrea says some of the artworks are like portraits: not just of one plant, but of a temperament, and some have them together, interacting with each other: some shy, some outspoken, some supportive.

"Once you start seeing them in this way, you can't unsee it," she said.

"I like to blend realistic details with some expressive, sometimes impressionistic brushwork.

"I have fun with interesting textural details at times too using stencils, collage, lots of layering and adding acrylic mediums and additives to my acrylic paints."

Andrea said she finds nature the perfect place to escape - a feeling she tries to capture in her lively and colourful floral paintings.

"I hope that visitors will enjoy the exhibition, and maybe they will find some of that serenity that nature brings, or alternatively, the strength and beauty of a Waratah for example, and want to take them home in the form of an original Australian artwork."

See The Temperament of Petals by Andrea Travassaros at the Art Gallery on Ovens in the laneway off Murphy Street from Thursday to Monday until 9 March, with an opening celebration being held on Saturday, 28 February from 12 noon to 2pm and all welcome.

*

What's on in brief

Queen Forever Greatest Hits Tour

Queen Forever celebrates 20 years of electrifying live performances with their Greatest Hits Tour – 20th Anniversary, arriving at the Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre on Friday, 27 February at 7.30pm.

The full-scale rock spectacle captures the very essence of Queen, considered one of the greatest live rock acts in history, led by the charismatic Freddie Mercury.

Hear some of Queen’s most iconic songs — Bohemian Rhapsody, We Will Rock You, We Are the Champions, Somebody to Love, Radio Ga Ga and more — performed with jaw-dropping authenticity, with limited tickets available at wpacc.com.au.

*

Wangaratta Caravan and Outdoor Leisure Roadshow

The Wangaratta Caravan and Outdoor Leisure Roadshow will be held from Friday, 27 February to Sunday, 1 March at the Wangaratta Showgrounds.

It features a range of exhibitors, demonstrations and live entertainment, including free activities for kids.

Supported by the Rural City of Wangaratta, it will be open from 9am to 4pm each day, with tickets available at caravanroadshows.com.au/wangaratta-caravan-outdoor-leisure-roadshow/.

*

Beatles Legacy with Denis Walter

Take a journey through the life of the Beatles and a tip of the hat to the Fab Four's solo careers, when Beatles Legacy plays at the Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre on Saturday, 28 February at 7.30pm.

Beatles Legacy is a remarkable tribute act dedicated to faithfully recreating the music, energy and charisma of the iconic Beatles, in a two-hour musical experience.

Also featuring special guest, Denis Walter, singing some of his favourite Beatles songs, tickets are available at wpacc.com.au.

*

Kristine Beach presents A Timeless Journey

See a diverse range of artworks created by Wangaratta artist Kristine Beach during her exhibition, A Timeless Journey, being held in the Bainz Gallery at the Wangaratta Library.

Kristine says her artistic practice is an act of persistent exploration, moving fluidly across diverse mediums, including oil paintings, watercolours, acrylics, pastels, charcoal, conte crayon, graphite pencil and photography.

There are about 30 artworks, created using the many different mediums she loves to experiment with, and they can been in February during library opening hours.

*

Kait James: Red Flags at Wangaratta Art Gallery

An exhibition by Wadawurrung artist Kait James, her most ambitious solo exhibition to date, is being held at the Wangaratta Art Gallery in Gallery 1.

Since 2018, James has been carving out a unique visual language based in the reappropriation of racialised products, colloquially identified as ‘Aboriginalia’, embroidering into and on top of these mass-produced, commercial objects ranging from souvenir tea towels and pennant flags to children’s dolls and ceramic figurines, in a practice of subversion.

Combining autobiography, incisive analysis and wry humour, James’ practice reveals a deep reverence for her culture alongside a glimpse into a shared ‘Australian’ First Nations experience, and it can be seen until 22 March.

*

Colour of Puddles at Wangaratta Art Gallery

An exhibition called Colour of Puddles, featuring new and existing work by artists Boni Cairncross, James Lieutenant, and Kate Vassallo, is being held at the Wangaratta Art Gallery in Gallery 2.

While their individual practices and media differ, spanning painting, drawing and textiles, the artists share a commitment to conceptually rigorous abstraction and materially sensitive, process-based work, with colour remaining central to each artist’s approach.

Colour of Puddles invites viewers to reflect on how colour is seen, felt and discussed, akin to the shifting hues of a puddle, and it is being held at the gallery until 12 April.

*

Wangaratta community market on Sunday

The Wangaratta community market runs every Sunday (except Easter Sunday) at Moore Than Swimming, located at 11-13 Mason Street in Wangaratta, from 8am until 1pm.

There are a wide range of stalls to browse with new and used items, plants, fruit and veg and more, with refreshments available.

Stalls are available for just $20 each (no bookings required) and car boot sales are welcome for $15, with more information via the market's Facebook page or call Sheree on 0401 665 886.

*

Wangaratta Historical Society open weekends

Take a trip down memory lane each weekend by visiting the Wangaratta Historical Society and Museum in the old fire station in Ford Street.

The museum is open every Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 1pm and entry is free, with exhibitions updated regularly.

For more information email wangarattahistorialsociety@gmail.com or drop in and have a chat.

*