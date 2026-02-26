No doubt one of the best things about heading down to the races is the entertainment - both on and off the track.

And The River Rats will certainly deliver on off-track entertainment when they perform at the Wangaratta Turf Club’s 2026 Winsec Savings & Loans Wangaratta Cup tomorrow.

The band was only recently formed and features local music figures Ben Thomas (trumpet and percussions), Daine Runnalls (guitar and lead vocals) and Alistair McLean (piano and harmonica).

What makes The River Rats somewhat a novelty is that Ben plays the trumpet, an instrument you don't often see paired with guitar, vocals and piano.

“The strongest point of the group is that we’ve all played music for a long time and know a lot of the songs that people like," Ben said.

“We all have a mutual appreciation for music."

The trio met through local mental health initiative Project 365, but their musical involvement spans long before that.

“Daine and I have played in other bands and groups at the turf club," Ben said.

“I played there with Sweet Buzz for their Melbourne Cup Day races last year.

“It’s an excellent venue, lovely surrounding plains."

But Ben said it's the vibrant energy of the racegoers that really raises the spirits.

“People who attend the races are generally there for a good time and to have fun, and that makes it better for us as musicians; when everyone’s there in the spirit.”

“We love the banter - Daine loves to interact with the crowd and really bring people in to what we’re doing."

Ben said the band play a variety of recognisable songs, inclusive of both young and old souls.

“We play a wide range of songs that most people will know; we do classic covers that anyone can sing along or dance to."

“We try and do a range so older people, younger people all enjoy the music.”

Catch The River Rats at the Hill at the Wangaratta Turf Club on Saturday, 28 February, playing from 1pm-5pm.