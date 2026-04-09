Mansfield has welcomed the return of a major arts event in 2026, becoming the first gallery in Victoria to present this year’s playful Bald Archy Prize exhibition.

The exhibition, on display at 101 High Street in Mansfield, opened on Saturday, 21 March and runs until 19 April, including every day over Easter.

Arts Mansfield President Emma McPherson said the exhibition is a significant moment for the region’s cultural calendar.

“We’re proud to bring the Bald Archy Prize back to Mansfield, and to welcome visitors of all ages,” Mrs McPherson said.

Now in its landmark 30th year, the Bald Archy Prize is Australia’s most irreverent portrait award, celebrating satire, caricature and humorous interpretations of well-known Australian identities.

A much-loved alternative to traditional portrait prizes, the exhibition has built a loyal following for its wit, boldness and distinctly Australian sense of humour.

Adding to the excitement for the local community, Mansfield artist Cindy Mortyn is among the exhibiting artists featured in the 2026 exhibition.

Her inclusion highlights the depth of creative talent within the region and gives visitors a special reason to attend.

“It’s an exhibition that invites people in, whether you’re a serious art lover or simply enjoy a good laugh, and we’re especially delighted to see Cindy is a returning finalist,” Mrs McPherson said.

The Bald Archy Prize is presented by the Museum of the Riverina, drawing audiences in with often provocative takes on politicians, sporting legends and cultural figures.

The Arts Mansfield exhibition is open 10am–6pm on Thursdays and 10am–4pm Friday to Sunday and Easter Monday, with special arrangements for group bookings.

Visitors are encouraged to experience Australia’s cheekiest portrait prize firsthand — and to support local talent showcased on a national stage.

Tickets can be purchased at the door or through the Arts Mansfield website.