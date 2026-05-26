Wangaratta’s annual Australia’s Biggest Morning Tea was a strong success on Thursday, with the Wang Volunteer Group drawing a bigger crowd than last year and raising almost $2000 for Cancer Council Victoria.

Group leader Barb Thomas said the fundraiser had already reached $1900, with the total expected to climb further as a few extra donations were still to come.

“We are very happy with this result,” she said.

Ms Thomas said between 80 and 90 people attended the morning tea, well up on last year’s turnout of 56, making this year’s event one of the group’s biggest yet.

The amount raised was also significantly higher than in 2025, when the event brought in $1123.

Guests were treated to an impressive spread, with Ms Thomas praising both the quality of the food and the presentation on tiered plates.

The Nationals’ MP for Ovens Valley Tim McCurdy and councillor Dave Fuller were among those to attend, with Mr McCurdy drawing the raffle prizes during the event.

Ms Thomas said organisers received many compliments on both the food and the set-up.

Australia’s Biggest Morning Tea was officially held on Thursday 21 May, although events can be hosted throughout May and June, with Cancer Council aiming to raise more than $17 million nationally this year.

To donate or learn more, visit biggestmorningtea.com.au.