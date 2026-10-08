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Blakely’s Red Gum – an attractive local gum tree

<p>LOVELY AND LOCAL: The nectar-rich blossom of the Blakely\\u2019s Red Gum. PHOTO: Chris Tzaros (Birds Bush and Beyond)</p>\\n
<p>LOVELY AND LOCAL: The nectar-rich blossom of the Blakely\\u2019s Red Gum. PHOTO: Chris Tzaros (Birds Bush and Beyond)</p>\\n

LOVELY AND LOCAL: The nectar-rich blossom of the Blakely’s Red Gum. PHOTO: Chris Tzaros (Birds Bush and Beyond)

Blakely’s Red Gum is a medium-sized tree, growing to between 10 and 25 metres.
Ian Davidson & Chris Tzaros
October 8, 2026 • 01:00

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