Brian Kensington left a legacy in Wangaratta

Well-known Wangaratta resident and businessman Brian Kensington passed away early on Sunday morning. Mr Kensington, who turned 101 in August, was a father of eight, and welcomed a number of grandchildren, as well as great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren during his life. Though born in New Zealand and a Royal New Zealand Navy veteran who joined up when he was 15 and served in World War 2, Mr Kensington forged his strong connection with Wangaratta when he met his future wife Betty, who hailed from the North East. The couple met in Melbourne, were married in 1946, and settled in Wangaratta, where Mr Kensington worked first as a panel beater for Wangaratta Motors before taking a position with One Mile Motors, then becoming foreman at Yarrunga Panels. He went on to run his own businesses - Kensington Motors, Wangaratta Caravans and Wangaratta Welders - and served the local community through the Wangaratta Lions Club, and as a committee member for the Wangaratta Turf Club and Wangaratta Athletic Club. He was also chair of the Painters Island Caravan Park management committee and served as president of the Wangaratta Agricultural and Industrial Society. A pavilion at the Wangaratta Showgrounds is named in his honour. Mr Kensington left a significant legacy of contribution to Wangaratta over the 80 year span of his local connection. His funeral details will be announced soon.