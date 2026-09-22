Allied health staff say no more band aids, it’s time to fix allied health

Allied health professionals rallied outside Northeast Health Wangaratta (NHW) at lunchtime on Tuesday as part of ongoing statewide industrial action campaigning for a 36.18 per cent wage increase, changes to workload management and support for staff retention. This comes after union members rallied just over a month ago at the beginning of August as part of an ongoing bargaining campaign by members of the Health Services Union Victoria No. 3 Branch, the Victorian Allied Health Professionals Association (VAHPA), encompassing over 50 professions including radiographers, sonographers, physiotherapists, speech pathologists, occupational therapists, social workers and radiation therapists. The dispute centres on wages and workforce conditions after a Fair Work Commission finding recognised the historical gender-based undervaluation of allied health work. The government’s latest offer delivered most professions increases of between 19 and 21 per cent, which VAHPA said still falls significantly short of properly correcting that undervaluation. Local physio therapist Ada Mickan said the rally is part of the industrial action on behalf of over 40 different allied health professions that are covered by the Allied Health Award in Victoria. “Over the past 12 months, even though we've had two different premieres, we've only had one offer,” she said. “In Victoria, we’re the lowest paid in Australia, so trying to keep our skilled clinicians and professionals in Victoria is really important, but also being able to keep them in regional areas like our town is vital.” In a letter to the premier, VAHPA said they are seeking a fair wages and conditions outcome in negotiations for the new Allied Health Professional enterprise agreement that reflects the skill, responsibility, and value of Allied Health Professionals. This includes wage increases of 18.5 per cent backdated to 1 March 2026, followed by five per cent on 1 March 2027, five per cent on 1 March 2028, and a further 7.68 per cent increase on 27 November 2028, alongside improved career progression, stronger workload and staffing protections, and better retention measures. According to VAHPA, most allied health professionals (AHP) complete at least a four-year degree, yet graduate AHPs earn $261.50 less per week than a graduate nurse with a three-year degree, a pay disparity of almost 20 per cent. Ada said there have been no changes since they campaigned at the start of August but are committed to continue applying political pressure as the state election approaches. “A pay rise is important, but so is fairness," she said. “Sometimes allied health professionals will have the same job as a nurse, but there'll be a pay difference. “We've also asked for a regional allowance to incentivise people to come, but also to stay, which is key for our town.” This rally coincided with action at other hospitals across the state. Ada said it was difficult for the members to feel comfortable taking strike action as their priority is caring for their patients. “We entered healthcare because we do care about our patients and we want the best outcomes for them,” she said. VAHPA said if the Victorian government fails to deliver an acceptable offer this week, members will strike for 24 hours on Thursday 1 October.