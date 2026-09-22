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Allied health staff say no more band aids, it’s time to fix allied health

<p>NO MORE BAND AIDS: Hudson Pearce, Anna Hession, Claire Uber-Holtkamp, Chris Parsons, Alison Gargan, Ada Mickan and Rose Parsons were among the allied health professionals who rallied out the front of Northeast Health Wangaratta on Tuesday as part of ongoing statewide industrial action. PHOTO: Jordan Duursma </p>\\n
<p>NO MORE BAND AIDS: Hudson Pearce, Anna Hession, Claire Uber-Holtkamp, Chris Parsons, Alison Gargan, Ada Mickan and Rose Parsons were among the allied health professionals who rallied out the front of Northeast Health Wangaratta on Tuesday as part of ongoing statewide industrial action. PHOTO: Jordan Duursma </p>\\n

NO MORE BAND AIDS: Hudson Pearce, Anna Hession, Claire Uber-Holtkamp, Chris Parsons, Alison Gargan, Ada Mickan and Rose Parsons were among the allied health professionals who rallied out the front of Northeast Health Wangaratta on Tuesday as part of ongoing statewide industrial action. PHOTO: Jordan Duursma

Allied health professionals rallied outside Northeast Health Wangaratta on Tuesday
Jordan Duursma
September 22, 2026 • 06:00

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Wangaratta Chronicle, Friday, 18 September, 2026

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