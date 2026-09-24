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Magpies seek $900,000 to shift netball courts

<p>CALL FOR FUNDING: Wangaratta Magpies Football Netball Club (left) former president Tony Goodison and (right) vice president Brennan Jenvey shared the club\\'s proposal with (second from right) Nationals\\u2019 leader Danny O\\u2019Brien and (second from left) Ovens Valley member Tim McCurdy during a visit last week. PHOTO: Jordan Duursma </p>\\n
<p>CALL FOR FUNDING: Wangaratta Magpies Football Netball Club (left) former president Tony Goodison and (right) vice president Brennan Jenvey shared the club\\'s proposal with (second from right) Nationals\\u2019 leader Danny O\\u2019Brien and (second from left) Ovens Valley member Tim McCurdy during a visit last week. PHOTO: Jordan Duursma </p>\\n

CALL FOR FUNDING: Wangaratta Magpies Football Netball Club (left) former president Tony Goodison and (right) vice president Brennan Jenvey shared the club's proposal with (second from right) Nationals’ leader Danny O’Brien and (second from left) Ovens Valley member Tim McCurdy during a visit last week. PHOTO: Jordan Duursma

Independent audit undertaken in August 2026 sites serious safety risks for netball courts
Jordan Duursma
September 24, 2026 • 06:00

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