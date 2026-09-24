Magpies seek $900,000 to shift netball courts

Wangaratta Magpies Football Netball Club is calling for about $900,000 in funding to relocate its netball courts to a more central position at the Wangaratta Showgrounds, closer to the football oval, function room and recently upgraded change rooms. In a visit to the region last week, Nationals’ leader Danny O’Brien and Ovens Valley member Tim McCurdy visited the courts to hear the club’s proposal. Club vice president Brennan Jenvey said the move would help bring the football and netball facilities together and create a safer, more inclusive space for players, visiting teams and all abilities participants. “What we want to do is just get our netball courts moved to a central location, closer to the footy ground and closer to our function room,” he said. “We’d love to have a central location where we get home and away changerooms for all the participants, and we want to get the all abilities netball up and running as well. “We want to create a safe and inclusive spot for everyone to be able to change.” Mr Jenvey said an audit of the existing netball courts had found they were effectively at the end of their life, while lighting issues and nearby tree roots continued to affect the playing surface. He said Rural City of Wangaratta had committed to resurfacing the court over summer, but described that as a short-term fix because of the condition of the court and the impact of a large tree beside it. “The audit reports that the netball courts are at the end of their life,” he said. “The council have committed to resurfacing the netball court over summer, but there is a big tree right beside it, which obviously affects it every year. “A resurfacing is only going to be a band-aid fix for a year or two.” The independent audit undertaken in August 2026 sites serious safety risks, zero compliant courts, poor drainage and a high-priority asset nearing the end of its safe useable life. Mr Jenvey said one light pole had not worked all year and the overall lighting was not at the standard now expected at many regional sporting facilities. The audit states the lighting scheme is an old set up, with a mixture of fittings including old technology metal halide light fittings. The club has also received a letter from a neighbouring club raising concerns over the condition of the netball court playing surface. The club is seeking about $900,000 to help deliver the relocation, though Mr Jenvey said the final cost was expected to be higher with the club expected to commit a significant amount to the project. Mr McCurdy is calling for greater investment in sporting infrastructure across the region, saying local communities continue to be short-changed by the Labor government. Mr McCurdy said the current separation of the netball courts from the main oval and clubrooms limited visibility and created an unnecessary divide between the two sports. “Netball is a huge part of our sporting community, particularly for women and girls, and these players deserve facilities that give them the same visibility and recognition as every other sport,” he said. “Danny and I have been on the ground to see the facilities firsthand and understand what is needed to create a better sporting precinct for the Magpies community. “Other clubs across the Ovens Valley competition have embraced integrated facilities, and Wangaratta Magpies should not be left behind. “This is about supporting participation and making sure our local clubs have facilities that are fit for the future.” Mr McCurdy said the need for investment extended across the Ovens Valley, including Cobram, Yarrawonga and Wangaratta. “Whether your kids play footy, netball, cricket, pickleball or another sport, regional families deserve quality facilities. “For too long, Labor has treated regional Victoria as an afterthought while investment is concentrated in Melbourne. “A Liberal-Nationals Government will deliver a fair share for regional Victoria and invest in the sporting infrastructure our communities need.” Although Mr McCurdy could not confirm if the coalition would commit to the full funding if elected, he said he invited Mr O’Brien to highlight the need for the funding to be a priority.