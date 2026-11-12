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Bring Christmas joy to the children of Tumaini Miles of Smiles

<p>KEEP THEM SMILING AT CHRISTMAS: You can help support the Tumaini Miles of Smiles Centre in Western Kenya by attending a fundraising afternoon in Chesney Vale on Sunday 22 November.</p>\\n
<p>KEEP THEM SMILING AT CHRISTMAS: You can help support the Tumaini Miles of Smiles Centre in Western Kenya by attending a fundraising afternoon in Chesney Vale on Sunday 22 November.</p>\\n

KEEP THEM SMILING AT CHRISTMAS: You can help support the Tumaini Miles of Smiles Centre in Western Kenya by attending a fundraising afternoon in Chesney Vale on Sunday 22 November.

Christmas fundraiser 22 November for Tumaini Miles of Smiles Centre in Western Kenya
November 12, 2026 • 01:00

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