Bring Christmas joy to the children of Tumaini Miles of Smiles

While only a few may have heard of the Tumaini Miles of Smiles Centre in Western Kenya, its impact is life-changing. Founded in 2005 by Rose Bugusu in Malava, this non-governmental, Christian non-profit organisation provides a loving home, care centre, and critical support for vulnerable children, orphans, and families. The centre’s incredible reach includes an on-site school (covering kinder through class eight), a vocational training centre, and an upcoming junior high school. Beyond education, they champion community-wide initiatives, including family-strengthening programs for widows, small business support, and essential menstrual hygiene programs. Through their sponsorship network, hundreds of children and youth are supported all the way from primary school through to university. Tumaini Miles of Smiles Australia Inc. (TMSA Inc.) is a local partner organisation founded by David and Lois Tharratt of Benalla to raise vital funds, sponsor students, and back the Kenyan centre’s operations. Assisted by Roelf and Rhondda Boer of Benalla, alongside a dedicated team of local volunteers, the charity ensures that nearly 100 per cent of all money raised goes directly to where it is needed most. You can make a direct difference this festive season. Friends of Tumaini, Andrew and Loren Atkinson, are seeking to raise funds for a special Christmas for the Tumaini children, by opening their beautiful garden on Sunday 22 November, from 2pm to 5pm at Lawford Homestead, 679 Lake Mokoan Road, Chesney Vale (opposite the Winton Wetlands Hub Café). Enjoy a relaxed afternoon with freshly brewed tea or coffee, and all-you-can-eat scones. Entry is by donation, please go along, give what you can, and enjoy a wonderful afternoon for a truly great cause.