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Broad support for Labor abortion policy change

<p>ELECTION POLICY: A re-elected Carroll Labor Government will eliminate out-of-pocket costs for abortions across Victoria.</p>\\n
<p>ELECTION POLICY: A re-elected Carroll Labor Government will eliminate out-of-pocket costs for abortions across Victoria.</p>\\n

ELECTION POLICY: A re-elected Carroll Labor Government will eliminate out-of-pocket costs for abortions across Victoria.

A re-elected Labor Government will eliminate out-of-pocket costs for abortions across Victoria.
Shane Douthie
October 22, 2026 • 01:00

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