Broad support for Labor abortion policy change

A re-elected Carroll Labor Government will eliminate out-of-pocket costs for abortions across Victoria. According to the policy announcement, cost is one of the biggest barriers for women trying to access an abortion right now with more than two thirds of Victorian women paying out of pocket costs in the private system to access an abortion. Medical abortion (MTOP) under nine weeks involves blood tests, ultrasounds, pain and abortion medication. Together, this can add up to almost $700 with a Medicare card while surgical abortions can cost more than $1000. Labor has expanded access in public hospitals, community health and primary care – and under this plan, participating private and public providers will be paid to deliver medical and surgical abortion care when gestation is under 16 weeks. That means: • no GP or specialist consultation fees; • no imaging or testing fees; • no medication costs at participating providers. Labor will expand the eligibility of the Victorian Patient Travel Assistance Scheme (VPTAS). It will now cover care delivered by Rural Generalists who specialise in anaesthesia and obstetrics. This includes the highly skilled GPs working at Victoria's 12 regional Sexual and Reproductive Health Hubs. And under a re-elected Labor Government, the fuel and accommodation subsidies will also increase for VPTAS. Labor will standardise care across Victoria and extend the window for medical abortion to 10 weeks gestation. This will give women extra time for less invasive care. Safer Care Victoria will also lead a clinical review into extending access to MTOP up to 12 weeks gestation. This timeframe is within the World Health Organisation’s guidance for safe medical abortion. The review will cover the model of care, including where care should be delivered and who should deliver it. It will also examine other jurisdictions with successful models of care, including the ACT, Scotland and Ireland. Victorian Minister for Health Ingrid Stitt said only Labor will protect a woman’s right to choose. “Polling shows the Liberals and One Nation can only form a government together, and One Nation wants to make abortion a criminal offence,” Ms Stitt claimed “Abortion care is healthcare and Labor will make it free.” WHAT OVENS VALLEY CANDIDATES HAVE TO SAY While federally One Nation states it has a pro-life policy, Ovens Valley One Nation candidate James Rouel said abortion law reform was not part of his party's state election policy platform. "As a male, I feel somewhat uncomfortable providing commentary on women’s reproductive rights," he said. "These are deeply personal decisions, and I think it’s important that we respect that. "Our Victorian state leader, Warren Pickering, addressed this issue stating that women can already access abortions with the guidance of their medical practitioner and that 'One Nation has no intention of changing that'. "He also confirmed that abortion law reform is not part of One Nation Victoria’s state election policy platform." Greens Ovens Valley candidate Ben Gilbert was supportive of the Labor proposal. "I support the party's policy position on reproductive rights, which to my reading the Labor proposal also supports," he said. "Our party policy includes constitutional protection. "The Victorian Greens introduced a bill to enshrine abortion services in the Victorian Constitution, requiring a 60 per cent supermajority in parliament to prevent future conservative governments from winding back access. "The policy also supports addressing regional barriers; the party highlights that two-thirds of Victorian local government areas lack local surgical abortion providers, forcing regional residents to face long travel times and extra costs. "We also advocate for fully funded, stigma-free reproductive healthcare, pushing for all public hospitals to provide free abortion services to eliminate financial and geographic 'postcode lotteries. "The party consistently opposes legislative attempts to restrict or review reproductive rights, having previously voted against the Infant Viability Bill and other measures aimed at rolling back the 2008 decriminalisation of abortion in Victoria." Independent candidate for Ovens Valley Steve Manning said abortion access to women’s healthcare must be protected and strengthened, not wound backwards. “For women in regional Victoria, the challenge is often not just whether a service exists, but whether they can access it when they need it," he said. "Long travel distances, GP waiting times, the cost of appointments and tests, and gaps in local services can create significant barriers to timely care. “Women in the Ovens Valley deserve access to appropriate, affordable and compassionate healthcare close to home, without unnecessary delays or the added burden of navigating a complicated system. “Any improvements to abortion care must recognise the realities facing regional women and address the gaps in local services, workforce capacity and access to information and support. “We should be building on progress in women’s healthcare, not going backwards. "That means listening to women and local health professionals, understanding where the barriers are, and advocating for practical improvements so regional women are not disadvantaged by where they live.” A response had not been received from Nationals MP Tim McCurdy's office at the time of going to print.