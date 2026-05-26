Iconic Australian winery Brown Brothers has been confirmed as the official alcoholic beverage partner of the 2026 Winton Festival of Speed (WFOS26), as well as the naming rights partner of the festival’s all-new premium trackside hospitality area.

The Brown Brothers Trackside Lounge n’ Lawn, at the 2026 Winton Festival of Speed, taking place from 24-26 July, will elevate the spectator and competitor experience with a premium vantage point for the historic racing action, complemented by an exclusive selection of wines from Brown Brothers.

Access to the lounge will be a ticketed experience, offering premium hospitality from one of the region’s most recognised and respected wineries.

“We are delighted to welcome Brown Brothers to the Winton Festival of Speed.” said Emma Deane, WFOS26 event lead.

“The Trackside Lounge n’ Lawn will be the centrepiece of our VIP experience, and partnering with a brand as established as Brown Brothers ensures we deliver an exceptional offering.

“Their involvement enhances the premium food, wine and hospitality experience across the event weekend.”

Brown Brothers multi venue operations manager Georgia Beavis said the Winton Festival of Speed draws a large and passionate audience that values quality, heritage, and memorable experiences, values that align strongly with Brown Brothers.

“Partnering with WFOS26 is a fantastic opportunity to showcase our wines as part of a premium hospitality experience," she said.

"Brown Brothers has proudly produced wine in the King Valley for more than 137 years, and we’re excited to be trackside at Winton, raising a glass to a successful 2026 Festival of Speed.”

The WFOS26 takes place from Friday 24 to Sunday 26 July, showcasing an incredible array of historic racing cars, including impressive muscle cars such as Mustangs and Camaros from Group N Historic Touring Cars, classic Sports Cars and much more.

The Brown Brothers Trackside Lounge n’ Lawn will be open 11am to 5pm Friday, Saturday and Sunday of this year’s Winton Festival of Speed.

Single day passes are $15.00ea and are available now from Humanitix.

Trackside Lounge passes do not include venue entry General Admission.