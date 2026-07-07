Goulburn-Murray Water (GMW) is reminding visitors to stay safe at its lakes, dams and reservoirs during the winter school holidays.

GMW general manager water storage services Jon McKeown said being aware of cold water risks at storages was crucial.

“Colder water increases the risk of hypothermia, and with fewer people around there’s often no one nearby to help if something goes wrong,” he said.

Mr McKeown said people heading out alone should take a few simple steps before their trip.

“Let someone know exactly where you’re going and when you’ll be back," he said.

"Share a GPS location if you can.

“Phone reception is patchy at many of our storages, so it’s also a good idea to carry a personal locator beacon."

Wearing a life jacket is essential – not just to comply with the law, but to improve your chances of survival if you fall in.

“Cold water can be dangerous, even strong swimmers can quickly get into trouble,” Mr McKeown said.

“It’s not just about staying afloat.

"A life jacket buys you time if you go into shock.”

According to Life Saving Victoria’s 2024–25 Victorian Drowning Report:

• There were 51 fatal drowning incidents in Victoria between 1 July 2024 and 30 June 2025.

• 37 per cent occurred in coastal waterways, 33 per cent in inland waterways, and 30 per cent in home/other locations.

• 73 per cent of people who fatally drowned were male.

• 25 per cent of people who fatally drowned were reportedly from culturally and linguistically diverse communities.

LSV’s report launch summary also notes that 37 per cent of drowning fatalities involved people from multicultural backgrounds, though this figure may be underestimated.

• During the past decade, 79 per cent of boating-related drowning deaths involved a person not wearing a life jacket or wearing one incorrectly.

Mr McKeown said GMW’s storages are great locations to visit during the holidays, providing some of the region's best fishing and boating spots.

But he said safety must always remain front of mind for visitors.

“We want people to enjoy their time out on the water," Mr McKeown said.

"Being aware of the safety risks for yourself and others in your care is key to that."

Visitors should always check the weather forecasts and water levels before heading to a GMW storage and turn back if conditions become unsafe.

It’s also important to be aware of any changed conditions and potential new hazards at storages with lower water levels.

Boat operators should drive in a safe manner suitable to the changed conditions.

More information about water safety and recreation at GMW can be found at: www.gmwater.com.au/storages and www.gmwater.com.au/watersmarts