A concerning injury to a young player may have denied spectators a view of one of the great finishes of O&K footy on Saturday.

Out at Tarrawingee, the match between the Bulldogs and Moyhu was paused in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter and never resumed, following a serious incident involving Moyhu’s Lachie Pensak.

Pensak received a knock to the head and neck while contesting the ball, and did not immediately retake his feet.

Given the potential severity of the injury, trainers elected not to move Pensak until an ambulance arrived more than an hour later – under AFL Victoria rules, if a match is paused for more than 30 minutes, after half-time, the team which leads is awarded the win, which in this case was Moyhu – 10.3 (63) to 8.9 (57).

Moyhu coach Darren Bell said it was an unfortunate way to end the match, but the wellbeing of the player took precedent.

“I spoke to Lachie on Sunday morning, he’s fine, thank God,” he said.

“A young fella came in a bit hard at him, but luckily his knee missed him and got him in the chest, but he got him on the top of the head and pushed his neck back.

“The poor bugger was on the ground for over an hour, laying on the ground, but everything’s A-okay, the scans are fine - it’s more important to be cautious, anything to the head or neck we’ll take week by week.”

Bell said the match was shaping up to a be a real arm-wrestle.

"The first quarter was tight, Tarra came out and we knew they’d come out to play, they had a pretty good side in, so we had to respect that," he sid.

"In the second quarter we got it a bit more on our terms, used the ball a lot better.

"‘Zimma’ [Bailey Zimmermann], we moved him to full forward and he went bang early and kicked a couple to get us rolling.

"We had a little break at half-time, but credit to Tarra, they came out and used the footy better than we did in the third quarter, and kicked some really good goals to get them back in it.

"We were looking forward to the challenge at three quarter time to see what we had in us."

Pensak was named in the best, having played a blinder of a game to keep the Hoppers in the contest, while Bailey Zimmermann’s move to the goal square paid dividends, taking best on ground honours with four goals.

For Tarrawingee, Will Creed, Nicholas Redley and Jai Middleton were named in the best, with big Ned Gorman finishing with three goals.

In other matches, Goorambat secured a true scalp at home, taking down Milawa by two points, 8.13 (61) to 8.11 (59).

There was barely a kick in it throughout the match, but ultimately, the Bats had enough to snare their fourth win of the season.

Elsewhere, Bright handed Bonnie Doon a 10-goal loss, 13.8 (86) to 3.5 (23), Whorouly got up over King Valley 21.16 (142) to 3.3 (21), and North Wangaratta belted Benalla All Blacks 16.11 (167) to 4.2 (26).