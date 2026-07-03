Multiple flood warnings remain in place across the region as Wangaratta’s Yogi at Apex Park begins to go under.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, the Ovens River at Wangaratta was likely to reach moderate flooding, with river heights standing just below 12.3m as of 1pm Friday 3 July.

The Ovens River at Rocky Point is also under minor flooding at 4.08m

Rural City of Wangaratta Council was able to help clear a number of vehicles in threat of floodwater while parked at Bickerton Street on Friday morning.

The King River at Cheshunt peaked at 2.54m early on Friday morning, just below major flooding, before dropping down to 2.25m by 2pm.

The King River at Docker Road Bridge is 0.01m off major flooding as of 2pm.

Multiple other catchments at Bright, Eurobin and Lake Buffalo are also experiencing minor flooding.

The community is advised to stay clear of floodwater and obey road closure signs.

For local emergency management warnings and advice visit www.emergency.vic.gov.au.

For emergency assistance call SES on 132 500.