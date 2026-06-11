The proposed Wangaratta Creative Precinct has been provided for in the Rural City of Wangaratta's 2026-'27 budget.

However, the funds set aside will be used not to significantly advance the $20 million project, but to maintain current infrastructure.

According to a council spokesperson, the $28,000 budget allocation for 'Wangaratta Creative Precinct stage one priority treatments' will be used for ongoing maintenance of the existing Wangaratta Art Gallery building, which is undergoing treatment for drainage and rising damp.

These works do not require external funding, and are expected to begin in the new financial year.

Detailed design was completed in 2024 for the creative precinct, which reimagines the co-development of the Wangaratta Art Gallery, Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre, and the Wangaratta Visitor Information Centre, to create a holistic, vibrant, and connected cultural precinct within the city's central business district.

Council remains on the lookout for funding opportunities to bring the vision to life.