Bush Nippers gives children the skills to stay safe this summer

Wangaratta families can help their children build confidence and practical water safety skills when Bush Nippers returns to Sydney Beaches in January 2027. Delivered by Wangaratta Sports and Aquatic Centre (WSAC), the three-day program is designed for primary school-aged children of all abilities. It adapts the popular coastal Nippers model for inland communities, with activities suited to pools, rivers, lakes, and other open-water environments. Bush Nippers will run from Monday 18 to Wednesday 20 January 2027. Two sessions will be offered each day, from 9am to 11am and 11.30am to 1.30pm. Each two-hour session includes age-appropriate activities focused on safe swimming, rescue techniques, CPR and understanding local water conditions. Children learn practical ways to look after themselves and others around water. Developed by Life Saving Victoria and delivered locally by WSAC, Bush Nippers is part of a statewide effort to make water safety education more accessible to inland communities. The program also recognises the deep connection Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples have with land and water. Through the My Community module, children explore how waterways have sustained culture and community for thousands of years and consider their own connection with local rivers and lakes. Bush Nippers is held on Bpangerang Country, where the Ovens (Torryong) and King (Poodumbia) rivers have longstanding cultural significance. Leon Newton, manager of the sports and aquatics precinct said every child deserves the opportunity to learn how to stay safe around water, regardless of where they live. “As the local provider of Bush Nippers, we're proud to bring this program back to Wangaratta and help more families access water safety education close to home," he said. "Water safety is an important part of growing up in regional communities, and Bush Nippers helps children develop the knowledge, confidence, and awareness they need to make safer choices around water.” The program costs $135 per participant, concession rates available. To learn more about the program and register, visit www.wsac.vic.gov.au/Programs/Bush-Nippers.