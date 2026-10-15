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Bush Nippers gives children the skills to stay safe this summer

<p>WATER SAFETY: Bush Nippers, a water safety and confidence building program for children, is set to return to Wangaratta\\'s Sydney Beaches in January 2027.</p>\\n
<p>WATER SAFETY: Bush Nippers, a water safety and confidence building program for children, is set to return to Wangaratta\\'s Sydney Beaches in January 2027.</p>\\n

WATER SAFETY: Bush Nippers, a water safety and confidence building program for children, is set to return to Wangaratta's Sydney Beaches in January 2027.

Bush Nippers is part of a statewide effort to make water safety education more accessible
October 15, 2026 • 01:00

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