Building business with a smile

Local businesses are the backbone of any regional city - without them, towns struggle to prosper, populations dwindle, and services suffer. Everyone has a role to play in supporting local business - to help guard the long-term prosperity of local employment, family livelihoods, and ongoing consumer choice in goods and services, found locally. The Wangaratta Chronicle aims to provide insight into our local businesses, with a focus on their operation, and why shopping locally should be at the front of every person's mind. There are many factors at play that challenge businesses of any size. People at the coalface can given insight to assist others in how these challenges are tackled and how operators can seek to overcome them. Quality and thoughtful customer service is one of those gestures in life that consumers gladly accept, walking away after an interaction with a smile and level of fulfillment from their transaction, with their new purchase in hand. Sometimes as a consumer you can find yourself rating the level of customer service that you receive from zero (where there was no assistance) to 10 (I feel like offering them a tip they were so good). Many local businesses swear by offering impeccable service, and according to Beth Garraffo at The Sorella Store on Reid Street, this is exactly what you'll experience. Smaller retailers can find competing with larger retailers quite difficult and they need to focus on their strengths in what they offer as a point of difference. "People, when they shop in a small country town, they want that service, they want us to know their name, they know me by name or they know their clothing needs will be sorted," she said. "They can say I've got this particular event - help me create an outfit for it or it could be for everyday wear." The service doesn't stop there as the store held an intimate styling night where women can come in and learn different styling tips. Beth said this helps the store with its service and gives women more confidence with their styling skills as well. "Our ultimate goal is for the customer to walk out of the store feeling happy because they have something they feel good in, that's what we're all about," she said. "It's amazing when you see a woman put on an outfit that they feel confident in and they are so thankful for the help that you provide them, that's what makes our day." Many shoppers, including Beth, expect a high level of customer service, and if it's non-existent, they'll take their dollars elsewhere. "That's what our customers keep coming back for - that really high level of customer service," she said. Beth started the business to create a quality clothing store that was affordable, and clothing item designs are not mass purchase, giving a sense of uniqueness and the range appeals to a wide age demographic. All the products are Australian brands. "I do consciously make sure that I don't order 50 units of the same top because I don't want everyone walking around wearing the same clothing," she said. "Customers now know as well if they see something they love, they have to come in and get it quickly because it will sell. "Country towns have women of all ages and we need to provide for this range of people." Having a website is also highly recommended by Beth as it adds to the over the counter sales and broadens the reach of product sales that spread across Australia. "We offer click and collect which is appealing for busy women, allowing them to quickly run in and grab the item," she said. "We pride ourselves on the store's environment and we'll welcome kids in or women will often be holding babies, and I know as a young mum it's hard to go shopping when you have your kids following you." The store has been open for almost five years, and during the journey it has paid dividends to market products to people online and through paid advertising. Beth grew up in Wangaratta and after some time in Melbourne working in the wholesale clothing sector, she moved back and opened the store as she realised there was a gap in boutique clothing locally. "The amount of customers we have visiting Wangaratta from Albury and Wodonga is unbelievable as they want the boutique shopping experience, something they might not get in the larger regional cities. "The more people who shop with us supports our business, product range, jobs and this helps grow the local economy, which supports services." For anyone looking to start up a business, Beth's words of advice are "put yourself out there, take that risk - although daunting - as you need to sometimes take risks to move forward".