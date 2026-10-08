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Building business with a smile

<p>BOUTIQUE OFFERING: The Sorella Store owner Beth Garraffo grew up in Wangaratta and after some time in Melbourne working in the wholesale clothing sector, she moved back and opened the store, as she realised there was a gap in boutique clothing locally.</p>\\n
<p>BOUTIQUE OFFERING: The Sorella Store owner Beth Garraffo grew up in Wangaratta and after some time in Melbourne working in the wholesale clothing sector, she moved back and opened the store, as she realised there was a gap in boutique clothing locally.</p>\\n

BOUTIQUE OFFERING: The Sorella Store owner Beth Garraffo grew up in Wangaratta and after some time in Melbourne working in the wholesale clothing sector, she moved back and opened the store, as she realised there was a gap in boutique clothing locally.

Quality service goes a long way when building loyalty with the people who walk through the door.
Steve Kelly
October 8, 2026 • 01:00

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