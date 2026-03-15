After reviewing changing reader habits, the Wangaratta Chronicle will no longer produce a printed Monday edition after today.

The print editions will in future be published on Wednesday and Friday.

This change is in line with The Chronicle adopting a digital first publishing approach that will see a greater percentage of content appearing online first, as opposed to being held over pending the print editions.

While Monday’s print edition has traditionally been a smaller newspaper, it has maintained a loyal readership base, especially those interested in weekend sports coverage.

Content including weekend sports coverage that would have been published in Monday’s print edition, will now be published in Wednesday’s newspaper, and online earlier in the week on the recently redesigned Chronicle website.

Commenting on the change, North East Media’s CEO Edward Higgins said it was a sign of the times, with increased numbers of readers now preferring to read The Chronicle’s digital content.

“Readers who cannot wait for Wednesday’s print edition can take out a digital subscription to get the latest news and sports coverage online,” he said.

“We will however continue to produce carefully curated print editions on Wednesday and Friday which will provide a snap shot of the most relevant and timely news, commentary and sport for our print and e-paper readers.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank all our loyal readers and advertisers for their continued support.”