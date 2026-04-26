There will be no V/Line train services on the Albury line for a week to help accommodate major works for the Inland Rail build.

V/Line has confirmed that coaches are replacing trains for the entire journey between Southern Cross and Albury from Tuesday, 28 April to Tuesday, 5 May.

Public transport remains free in Victoria until the end of May.

Inland Rail’s largest package of works delivered during this single rail shutdown will see John Holland crews work around the clock on major construction works at Benalla, Euroa and Wandong.

Crews will be constructing the new station platforms at Euroa, after having laid the new west and east tracks, and removed the old east track and platform in recent weeks.

The final pieces of the old Anderson Street Bridge has also been removed, and construction of the new underpass has begun.

An Inland Rail spokesperson said the upcoming shutdown marked the most extensive scope of work the project had undertaken in one track possession.

“With train services suspended, all sites will become centres of high activity as we carry out important construction work," the spokesperson said.

Beyond Euroa, major works will also be carried out between Wandong and Benalla, including demolition of the Broadford–Wandong Road Bridge at Wandong, screen installation on Broadford’s Hamilton Street Bridge, and other extensive bridge work at Broadford, Tallarook, and Seymour.

Construction at Benalla will focus on the new west platform and west track, along with utility, drainage, and level crossing upgrades.