A furniture retailer that delivers right across Australia from downtown Wangaratta has featured in the National Australia Bank's (NAB) 2026 regional and agribusiness calendar.

McPhails Furniture has gone from strength to strength in recent years partly by using social media marketing and offering a flat rate delivery fee of $59 no matter where a customer lives in Australia.

Now brothers Taylor and Casey McPhail, along with their families, featured on the March page of the calendar, and were thrilled to receive the national recognition from NAB, a lender that has greatly assisted the rapid growth of their business.

During covid the business used facebook to sell furniture stock and turnover increased from $900k to $20 million in three years.

With the purchase and selling of properties to upscale fand with the help of NAB, they have now built a massive warehouse on Prestige Lane.

Taylor attributes the opportunity for the business to be featured in the calendar to NAB Wangaratta bank manager Neil Membrey and the support he's given them in building the business.

Taylor's and Casey's mum, Beverley, has been a client of NAB's her whole life, and that longevity of 50-60 years with the bank was a large factor in the family being asked to be a part of the calendar.

"When we were doing the photoshoot Mum brought along NAB calendars from the 1970s and gave them to the executives and they have now put them in their museum," Taylor said.

"We also do a lot of work with Neil and we've had significant growth so they were looking for stories in the regional export-import game."

There are a range of other companies in the calendar including nut, rice, grain, cotton, meat and wine exporters and product wholesalers in surfing equipment and boat makers.

The photoshoot took a whole day where about 10 representatives from NAB flew in from all over Australia.

There was also a big event in Sydney and the McPhails flew up to join all the other people who told their story in the calendar.

Each month next year NAB is going to feature the McPhails and other businesses in external marketing such as billboards.

"It's great for us to essentially get extra free advertising and to have your brand linked with one of the big four banks gives us a supercharged amount of credibility," he said.

"This is extremely important, especially when you're selling online in a market where people are always wary of scammers.

"Our delivery might also seem unrealistic to someone buying online in Perth but to get this exposure aligned with NAB gives us a truckload of credibility.

"The support NAB gives to Wangaratta's business community is second to none and we thank Neil and NAB for the opportunity."