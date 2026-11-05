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Bystanders go the distance to save Porepunkah pro runner

<p>LIFE SAVER: Ambulance Victoria Ambulance Community Officer and GoodSAM responder Tom Nicholson (left) reunited with cardiac arrest survivor Blake Hose in Porepunkah last week to back the Shocktober campaign.</p>\\n
<p>LIFE SAVER: Ambulance Victoria Ambulance Community Officer and GoodSAM responder Tom Nicholson (left) reunited with cardiac arrest survivor Blake Hose in Porepunkah last week to back the Shocktober campaign.</p>\\n

LIFE SAVER: Ambulance Victoria Ambulance Community Officer and GoodSAM responder Tom Nicholson (left) reunited with cardiac arrest survivor Blake Hose in Porepunkah last week to back the Shocktober campaign.

Cardiac arrest survivor Blake Hose backing the Shocktober campaign to save lives
November 5, 2026 • 01:00

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Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 4 November, 2026

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