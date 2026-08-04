Wangaratta families will have the chance to learn more about Australian Army Cadets when 33 Army Cadet Unit Wangaratta hosts their open night at Beersheba Barracks.

The unit will open its gates to the community from 7pm on Thursday 6 August, allowing youth, parents and guardians an opportunity to see what cadets do, talk to staff and current cadet.

Officer commanding Lieutenant (AAC) Jodie Butler said the night is designed to give local youth a practical look at the program and help families better understand what is involved.

“Cadets will be available to speak with visitors, operate displays and explain the program from a cadet's perspective, while qualified staff will be available to answer questions from parents and guardians,” she said.

Lt Butler said the program operates in a military-like environment, its main focus is youth development, aligning with Australian Defence Force values of courage, respect, integrity, excellence and service, with cadets consistently learning life skills, building confidence and resilience.

“Cadets have access to a broad range of opportunities, including first aid, engineering, survival, public affairs and leadership courses,” she said.

Lt Butler said the organisation had been supporting, guiding and mentoring young people since 1866, and provides a safe and inclusive environment for teenagers to learn new skills.

She said one of the strengths of the program was its affordability with many activities funded through Army and support from Wangaratta RSL Sub-Branch.

“If families are looking for something that’s affordable, enjoyable and where young people can learn in an inclusive environment, it’s a really great option,” she said.

Lt Butler said many Wangaratta families may not realise the unit is available locally, particularly those who were new to the area or unfamiliar with the cadet program.

The open night will include a free sausage sizzle, held at Beersheba Barracks, 85 Sisley Avenue, Wangaratta, with entry via the Osboldstone Road gate.

For more information or to RSVP, contact Lt Butler on 0406 850 662.