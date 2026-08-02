The latest round of Ovens and King senior football was played in glorious sunshine across the region, and results fell the way most punters predicted.

North Wangaratta continued their stellar season with a crushing 74-point win over Milawa at the North Wangaratta Recreation Reserve.

The Hawks gave up just one goal in the defensive masterclass but weren’t as clean as they could’ve been, taking the win 10.23 (83) to 1.3 (9).

The home side dictated terms for the first half, exploding in the second quarter to lead by 53 points by half-time, with Milawa yet to score.

The Demons would hit the scoreboard eight minutes into the third quarter, albeit for a behind, with their first major coming from Xavier Ham nearly 23 minutes into the term.

While Hawks were in complete control, they couldn’t make the most of their chances, kicking nine behinds in the fourth quarter alone.

North Wangaratta coach Corey Smith said he was one of the offenders in front of goal, but the defenders won the game for them.

“I’ll put my hand up, I was pretty scratchy in front of goal, and a couple of our other big avenues had the yips up a bit,” he said.

“There was a bit of wind out there, but I kicked 4.6.

“I think our structure’s been pretty good, we’ve got a few good key pillars across half back, a bit of height.

“We’re all playing for each other as well, it’s working out pretty well for now.

“We rely on our half backs, our half back’s fairly strong at the moment, big Jhye Devine’s gone down back.

“All the good teams attack off half back, and having our midfield run both ways is really good.”

Jayden Adamo and Pat Kelly were the other multiple goal kickers for the Hawks, while Kyle McQuade, Brock Kusen and Sam Allan were among the best.

For Milawa, Xavier Ham, Dam Bihun and Harry Wilkie put in solid performances, while Ricky Petts fought hard down back.

The Hawks maintain third on the ladder and the double chance, even on points with Moyhu in fourth with two matches to play.

“We want to finish with the double chance,” Smith said.

“We feel we can match pretty much anyone in the comp when we’re at full strength.

“Trying to get the right balance of our team over the next couple of weeks is going to be crucial.”

Meanwhile, Bright claimed top spot on the ladder with a thunderous 29.19 (193) to 3.2 (20) win over Tarrawingee at Pioneer Park.

Luke Quirk starred up forward finishing with eight goals, bringing his total to 71 on the year, while Jack Larkin, Tom Gray and Jack Thomson were solid all match.

Bright sits one game ahead of Whorouly, with their second scheduled bye to come in round 20.

In other matches, Moyhu beat Goorambat 20.20 (140) to 6.7 (43), Greta hammered Benalla All Blacks 19.19 (133) to 6.4 (52), and Bonnie Doon defeated King Valley 16.11 (107) to 3.2 (20).