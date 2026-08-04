Entries are open for the 2026 North East Battle of the Bands series.

The second event on the six-round schedule will be held in Wangaratta, at The Vine Hotel, on Sunday 4 October from 2pm.

The competition kicks off in Chiltern on 3 October, and other rounds will be staged in Mansfield on 10 October, Avenel on 17 October, Albury on 23 October, and Corryong on 31 October.

Battle of the Bands is open to solo musicians, duos and bands of all genres aged between 12 and 25 from the Wangaratta, Indigo, Mansfield, Strathbogie, Towong and Albury local government areas.

Each act must perform at least two or three songs in the heats, and one must be original material.

Entry to the competition is free, but participants must cover all travel and accommodation costs, and registrations close a week before each event.

Acts can enter all of the North East Battle of the Bands series events, but winners of each round will advance to the 14 November grand final in Benalla, so cannot continue to compete in subsequent rounds.

The winning acts must be available to play at the All-Ages Gig at the Spring Ditch Festival in Stanley in 2027.

To sign up for Battle of the Bands, visit https://forms.cloud.microsoft/r/nWcABC5PSz