Calls for Kmart toilet facilities to reopen

Community members are calling for the toilet facilities in-between Kmart and Coles to reopen after an extended period of closure. Wangaratta resident of 25-years, Annette Filipek said the closure of toilet facilities near Kmart Wangaratta has been ongoing for two years and is leaving shoppers without a basic public amenity and creating distressing situations for people who cannot easily make it to the nearest alternative. Ms Filipek said shoppers who needed a toilet had been directed to facilities at Hungry Jack’s, a distance she said could be difficult for elderly people, people with mobility issues, people with health conditions and parents or carers with young children. “It’s a fair way away when you’ve got bad legs and you’re old,” she said. “Some people just can’t make it there in time.” Ms Filipek, who has diverticulitis and two bad knees, said she recently had an accident while trying to reach the nearest toilet after realising she needed to go urgently. “If I need to go to the toilet, I need to go,” she said. “I’m not the only one, there are a lot of other people with health conditions who this is affecting.” She said she had spoken to others who now avoided shopping at Kmart because there were no nearby facilities available. “We’re an aging population and I don’t think it is fair that we can’t shopping there due to the lack of amenities,” she said. The issue was about public health and dignity, Ms Filipek said, particularly for people who might feel embarrassed explaining an urgent medical need to staff or trying to find an alternative at short notice. “It is so embarrassing, believe me,” she said. “You just want to cry when it happens.” Ms Filipek said access to toilets was essential in a busy shopping area used daily by people visiting Kmart, Coles and other nearby businesses. She said the impact was not limited to her own circumstances. “I know there’s other people out there that have got the same condition I have,” she said. “And if you’ve got to go, you’ve got to go.” In August 2024 a Wangaratta teenager was was charged over a spate of fires across the CBD, including the Kmart toilets. In May 2025, a community member shared a photo on Facebook of a sign posted on the toilet doors stating, “These toilets are closed again due to being vandalised within 12 hours of being reopened”. The response from the community on Facebook was overwhelming with more than 100 likes and numerous comments. Ms Filipek said she understood vandalism was a challenge but believed the closure could not continue indefinitely. She urged those responsible for vandalism to consider the people affected by the closures. “There are other human beings who need them,” she said. Ms Filipek said she wanted the facilities reopened and maintained so shoppers could access a toilet when they needed one. “I think it’s disgusting this day and age,” she said. “We’re in Wangaratta city, not on the outskirts or a remote area. “Our community needs better.” Kmart Wangaratta has been contacted for comment.