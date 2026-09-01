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Calls for Kmart toilet facilities to reopen

<p>WE NEED ACCESS: Wangaratta resident Annette Filipek is calling for the toilet facilities in-between Kmart and Coles to reopen to provide shoppers with basic public amenity. PHOTO: Jordan Duursma </p>\\n
<p>WE NEED ACCESS: Wangaratta resident Annette Filipek is calling for the toilet facilities in-between Kmart and Coles to reopen to provide shoppers with basic public amenity. PHOTO: Jordan Duursma </p>\\n

WE NEED ACCESS: Wangaratta resident Annette Filipek is calling for the toilet facilities in-between Kmart and Coles to reopen to provide shoppers with basic public amenity. PHOTO: Jordan Duursma

Wangaratta resident says ongoing toilet closure "disgusting"
Jordan Duursma
September 1, 2026 • 06:00

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