Candidates forum for Ovens Valley Electorate

Wangaratta Landcare and Sustainability Inc will be conducting a candidates’ forum for the Ovens Valley electorate from 7pm to 8.30pm on Monday 9 November at the Uniting Church Hall, 10 Rowan Street Wangaratta. The focus will be on Landcare and sustainability, with the opportunity for other key priority or policy areas to be outlined by the candidates. As occurred at the candidate’s forum held prior to Rural City of Wangaratta election two years ago, those attending will submit questions on arrival, and the more common questions and issues will be put to the candidates. It has been confirmed that the following candidates with attend the forum: Tim McCurdy (Nationals), Steve Manning (Independent), James Rouel (One Nation), Ben Gilbert (Greens) and Julian Fidge (Libertarian). Entry is free but bookings via the following link are required https://events.humanitix.com/ovens-valley-victorian-state-election-candidate-forum. The Victorian Farmers Federation (VFF), in partnership with the Rural Press Club of Victoria, is also holding an Ovens Valley candidates forum scheduled for 7pm on Monday, 16 November at the Wangaratta Turf Club. It's free entry, but registration is required - go to the VFF website at: https://vff.org.au/events/ The forum will be moderated by the Rural Press Club of Victoria and attendees can put questions to candidates to hear where they stand on issues to help make an informed decision ahead of the Victorian state election in November.