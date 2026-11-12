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Candidates quizzed on climate change, renewables, with some calling for nuclear power

<p>FACE TO FACE: Moderator Jill Briggs with Ovens Valley candidates (from left) Dr Julian Fidge, Ben Gilbert, Tim McCurdy, James Rouel and Steve Manning at Monday evening\\'s public forum run by Wangaratta Landcare and Sustainability Inc. PHOTO: Jeff Zeuschner</p>\\n
<p>FACE TO FACE: Moderator Jill Briggs with Ovens Valley candidates (from left) Dr Julian Fidge, Ben Gilbert, Tim McCurdy, James Rouel and Steve Manning at Monday evening\\'s public forum run by Wangaratta Landcare and Sustainability Inc. PHOTO: Jeff Zeuschner</p>\\n

FACE TO FACE: Moderator Jill Briggs with Ovens Valley candidates (from left) Dr Julian Fidge, Ben Gilbert, Tim McCurdy, James Rouel and Steve Manning at Monday evening's public forum run by Wangaratta Landcare and Sustainability Inc. PHOTO: Jeff Zeuschner

Around 90 people gathered for Ovens Valley candidate forum in Wangaratta
Jeff Zeuschner
November 12, 2026 • 05:00

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