Caravan move brings business under one roof

North Vic Caravans have brought its sales and workshop operations together at 26 Gibson St, Wangaratta, with a larger workshop and indoor showroom providing room for the business to grow. The relocation consolidates two sites into one, giving customers a single destination for caravan sales, servicing and handovers. Co-director Josh Crawford said increasing sales and the need for more workshop space had prompted the move. “Sales have taken off and we just needed more space to fit more caravans,” he said. The arrival of the Drive RV range also created a need for an indoor showroom, while the workshop had outgrown its previous premises. Mr Crawford said bringing the operations back together would make visits simpler for customers. “This property popped up and it was the perfect opportunity to bring it all back into one place," he said. "This is a one stop shop." The new workshop is double the size of the previous facility, with room for nearly 10 caravans compared with about four at the old workshop. Mr Crawford said the extra capacity would allow the business to accommodate more insurance work and help customers get back on the road sooner. “It’s a lot more professional, and it means we can get our customers back on the road a lot quicker through the workshop,” he said. The indoor showroom can accommodate around eight caravans, with space for about 15 more outside. A four-bay undercover handover area on a concrete slab is another feature of the new premises, giving customers shelter when collecting their caravans. Mr Crawford said the relocation had been planned over about six months after the property became available. “It was a perfect location and we jumped straight on it,” he said. The physical move took a week, with staff on board helping bring the two operations together. North Vic Caravans has been operating for about four years, with Mr Crawford and fellow co-director Cam Gray buying the business two and a half years ago. Mr Crawford said staff numbers had grown from three when they took over to 12. He said repeat customers remained an important part of the business, with some returning to upgrade their caravans every few years. “The caravan industry is very stable around here," he said. "It's just what we know." With the move complete, Mr Crawford said the workshop and improved customer handover facilities were what excited him most about the new location.