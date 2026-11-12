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Caravan move brings business under one roof

<p>NEW CHAPTER: North Vic Caravans co-directors Josh Crawford and Cam Gray have brought the business\\u2019 sales and workshop operations together at 26 Gibson St, Wangaratta. PHOTOS: Jordan Duursma </p>\\n
<p>NEW CHAPTER: North Vic Caravans co-directors Josh Crawford and Cam Gray have brought the business\\u2019 sales and workshop operations together at 26 Gibson St, Wangaratta. PHOTOS: Jordan Duursma </p>\\n

NEW CHAPTER: North Vic Caravans co-directors Josh Crawford and Cam Gray have brought the business’ sales and workshop operations together at 26 Gibson St, Wangaratta. PHOTOS: Jordan Duursma

North Vic Caravans have relocated to Gibson Street
Jordan Duursma
November 12, 2026 • 01:00

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